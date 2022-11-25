Nicky Hilton's Evolution From Childhood To Fashion Mogul

Nicholai Olivia Hilton, a.k.a Nicky Hilton, was born in 1983 in New York City into a very wealthy and famous family. She no doubt had a very charmed life growing up, having lived in the famed Waldorf Astoria hotel with babysitters like Drew Barrymore. Nicky and her older sister, Paris Hilton, were fixtures in the tabloids of the early 2000s, but Nicky was never as much of a partier as her sister and their merry band of socialite friends. The younger Hilton was instead laser focused on her dreams to become a fashion designer, and she began to see those dreams take shape while still a teenager.

Nicky is now married to the heir of a banking dynasty, James Rothschild, and the couple have three young children together. It's easy to imagine Nicky living an easy life of a socialite, but instead she continues to pursue her fashion goals, collaborating with different brands to share her personal style with the masses. Her latest projects include a shoe line, a passion for sustainable fashion, and of course, being a mom. Let's take a look at Nicky Hilton's evolution from childhood to fashion mogul.