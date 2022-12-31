What Was Barbara Walters' Relationship With Diane Sawyer Really Like?
On December 30, the world lost an influential journalist and TV legend when reports revealed that Barbara Walters died at age 93. "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regret," Walters' representative Cindi Berger said in a statement to USA Today. "She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women."
While the statement refrained from listing Walters' cause of death, it was reported that the polarizing on-air talent was dealing with dementia. "Sadly, her dementia has been getting worse," a source told OK! in September. "Her caretaker gives her the opportunity to make everyday decisions, but more often than not, she'll stare at them blankly." Upon Walters' passing, the entertainment industry has taken a look back on her decades-long career and the various interactions she had with an array of public figures, including her industry peer Diane Sawyer. While the two made incredible strides as women in the journalism field, Walters and Sawyer reportedly had a strained relationship before seemingly becoming friends.
Barbara Walters and Diane Sawyer were reportedly rivals
When it comes to the most influential women in journalism, Barbara Walters and Diane Sawyer are definitely at the top of the list. With decades-long careers, the two industry heavyweights have delivered some of the most controversial, yet renowned interviews within the news sphere. However, despite their incredible feats as women in a male-dominated industry, the two were reportedly embroiled in a fierce rivalry.
Back in 2021, television producer Ira Rosen discussed their strenuous relationship in his tell-all memoir, "Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes." In the shocking release, he revealed that the two would constantly fight over minuscule things while co-anchoring ABC's "20/20," including their sign-offs and screen time. "They fought over who greeted the TV audience and who said good night," he recalled. "They even counted the number of words each one had, introducing the stories. It was a total disaster."
Rosen also claimed that Sawyer slammed Walters for "knifing" her every chance she got. Journalist Sheila Weller echoed similar sentiments in her own tell-all, "The News Sorority," in which she revealed that Walters referred to Sawyer as "that girl." While the two rarely commented on their reported feud, Sawyer and Walters did share a heartwarming on-air moment in 2014 during the latter's last day at ABC. "I just have to say, and you can not cut this out, that part of my pleasure has been seeing what's happening with you," Walters admitted to Sawyer.