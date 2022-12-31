What Was Barbara Walters' Relationship With Diane Sawyer Really Like?

When it comes to the most influential women in journalism, Barbara Walters and Diane Sawyer are definitely at the top of the list. With decades-long careers, the two industry heavyweights have delivered some of the most controversial, yet renowned interviews within the news sphere. However, despite their incredible feats as women in a male-dominated industry, the two were reportedly embroiled in a fierce rivalry.

Back in 2021, television producer Ira Rosen discussed their strenuous relationship in his tell-all memoir, "Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes." In the shocking release, he revealed that the two would constantly fight over minuscule things while co-anchoring ABC's "20/20," including their sign-offs and screen time. "They fought over who greeted the TV audience and who said good night," he recalled. "They even counted the number of words each one had, introducing the stories. It was a total disaster."

Rosen also claimed that Sawyer slammed Walters for "knifing" her every chance she got. Journalist Sheila Weller echoed similar sentiments in her own tell-all, "The News Sorority," in which she revealed that Walters referred to Sawyer as "that girl." While the two rarely commented on their reported feud, Sawyer and Walters did share a heartwarming on-air moment in 2014 during the latter's last day at ABC. "I just have to say, and you can not cut this out, that part of my pleasure has been seeing what's happening with you," Walters admitted to Sawyer.