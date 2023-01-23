What Sarah Ferguson Thinks Lisa Marie Presley Really Died From

Sarah Ferguson joined mourners at Lisa Marie Presley's funeral, held at Graceland in Tennessee. While at the Memphis airport, Fergie spoke with Page Six and gave her theory that Lisa Marie died of a broken heart following her son Benjamin Keough's suicide. "I think she's with Ben now," Fergie said.

The Duchess of York also spoke of Lisa Marie's three remaining children. "I think we need to make sure Finley, Riley and Harper are fully supported going forward," she said. "[Lisa Marie] was so proud of them, so proud. She used to write to me saying, 'Yeah, I'm really gushing at how wonderful my children are right now.'" Fergie also spoke about how much Priscilla Presley must be hurting. "Also, we've got to look after Priscilla now, don't we?" Fergie noted.

Lisa Marie and the duchess became friends when the former moved to Sussex, England, with her then-husband, Michael Lockwood. They became lifelong friends and supported each other through their various ups and downs. After Lisa Marie died, Fergie jumped on Instagram to pay tribute to her friend. "I say hello to you everyday and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you everyday," Fergie wrote. "You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley and a superbly loving daughter to Priscilla. You have been my devoted friend for many years... I am deeply saddened my sissy, you are in my heart."