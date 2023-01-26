Todd Chrisley Gets Visit In Prison From Nanny Faye And Daughter Lindsie

The past few years have been tough for Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley. As fans know, the reality stars made headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2019 for their tax evasion scandal. That year, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia reported that the famous couple was indicted on several charges, including "conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion." Things dragged on before a jury found the couple guilty in June 2022. According to CNN, a judge sentenced the pair to prison time, with Todd getting 12 years and Julie seven. Both will also be under supervision for three years after they get out.

Several family members have spoken about how it's been a difficult time for the family with this new reality, including Todd and Julie's daughter, Savannah Chrisley. "Personally, I feel like there's a level of guilt associated with moving on with my life and thinking of mom and dad not being here during certain life events," she confessed on an episode of her "Unlocked" podcast. Savannah added, "Until I know that they're gonna be there, I can't get married, I can't have a kid."

Other members of the family have also had a tough time with things, like Todd's other daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, whom he has from a previous marriage. While she and Todd have had their ups and downs, that didn't stop her from being there for him in one of the most challenging times of his life.