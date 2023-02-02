Tom Brady's Bizarre Fling Rumors With Jeffree Star Fully Explained

Tom Brady and... Jeffree Star!? If you had that on your 2023 Bingo card, well, you should probably take up a career as a clairvoyant. For a little context on this one, you probably need to know that there's been plenty of speculation about Brady's turbulent personal life in the latter months of 2022 and into the early months of 2023. The football player officially split with Gisele Bündchen in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage and amid rampant speculation their relationship was very much on the rocks. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote in a post on his Instagram Story (via Reuters). "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Then, Brady brought another big bombshell to the news cycle when he officially confirmed on February 1 that he would be retiring... and for good this time. Brady celebrated his seriously impressive career with several family and football photos shared via his Instagram Story, which even included his now ex-wife. Bündchen even had her say on her ex-husband's decision, leaving a sweet comment on his upload.

But has Brady already moved on with none other than the heavily tattooed makeup mogul and YouTuber? Erm, allow us to explain.