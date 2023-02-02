Tom Brady's Bizarre Fling Rumors With Jeffree Star Fully Explained
Tom Brady and... Jeffree Star!? If you had that on your 2023 Bingo card, well, you should probably take up a career as a clairvoyant. For a little context on this one, you probably need to know that there's been plenty of speculation about Brady's turbulent personal life in the latter months of 2022 and into the early months of 2023. The football player officially split with Gisele Bündchen in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage and amid rampant speculation their relationship was very much on the rocks. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote in a post on his Instagram Story (via Reuters). "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."
Then, Brady brought another big bombshell to the news cycle when he officially confirmed on February 1 that he would be retiring... and for good this time. Brady celebrated his seriously impressive career with several family and football photos shared via his Instagram Story, which even included his now ex-wife. Bündchen even had her say on her ex-husband's decision, leaving a sweet comment on his upload.
But has Brady already moved on with none other than the heavily tattooed makeup mogul and YouTuber? Erm, allow us to explain.
Jeffree Star shot down the Tom Brady dating rumors
It's no secret that the internet's a breeding ground for some out there theories about, well, pretty much everything, so that made it the perfect place to speculate Jeffree Star and Tom Brady may be cuddling up. The rumors began after Star had internet sleuths working overtime when he teased his new man on Twitter on January 30 — but only showed him from the back. "His team didn't make it to the #SuperBowl but he's 6'6 and plays perfect in the bedroom," Star cryptically captioned the photo, which showed him holding hands with the mystery man. As you can imagine, the internet went into a meltdown trying to work it out and pretty much every tall NFL star from Rob Gronkowski to, yep, you guessed it, Brady himself was thrown into the mix.
Things only escalated from there and, naturally, social media went into overdrive after Brady announced he was retiring just two days after Star's secret man sneak peek. That forced Star to put an end to the rumors once and for all. "This is not my fault... Repeat: This is not my fault," he tweeted alongside Brady's retirement video. "I've never met Tom, but congratulations on retirement! Wyoming is a good place to retire."
So, there we have it, guys. Star and Brady are not a thing. As for who Brady should date now that he's single, though? Well, Kim Kardashian's name has already been thrown into the mix...