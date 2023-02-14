Alec Baldwin's Rust Names Halyna Hutchins' Replacement After Her On-Set Death

A lot has changed since the movie "Rust" first began filming. According to Vulture, production for the film started in October of 2021, and it was expected to last for 21 days. But only days after the film began shooting, tragedy struck on the New Mexico set. CBS News reports that Alec Baldwin held a gun that accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins as he practiced a scene for the movie with a prop gun. The bullet from Baldwin's gun also struck director Joel Souza, but he luckily recovered from his injuries. After the shooting, Baldwin has continued to maintain his innocence, insisting that someone on set handed him a gun that he thought had dummy rounds, but instead, the weapon was loaded a real bullet that ultimately struck and killed Hutchins.

Hutchins' husband, Matthew, pressed charges against Baldwin and the production company, but only a few months later, he dropped the charges against the Hollywood star. "I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attributing blame (to the producers or Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident," Matthew wrote in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work." The outlet also reported that Matthew would serve as an executive producer for the movie.

While Matthew is slated to help with the film, it looks like the production company has also found someone to replace his late wife.