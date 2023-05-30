Zoë Kravitz Had A Sweet Nickname For Her Step-Dad Jason Momoa

Zoë Kravitz and Jason Momoa's relationship isn't something you can really consider conventional. Despite being only 11 years Kravitz's senior, Momoa became the "Big Little Lies" star's stepfather when he got together with her mom, Lisa Bonet. The two appear to be more like siblings considering the proximity in their age, but Momoa turned out to be a father figure to Kravitz.

Momoa doesn't always talk about his relationship with Kravitz publicly, but he once expressed support for her and her ex-husband Karl Glusman, and said that he wishes that someday, his daughter Lola would grow up to be just like her. "I love her husband. I love her dad [Lenny Kravitz]. I hope and pray my daughter is that talented and loving and open and close to her family," he told Men's Health. The "Aquaman" actor also dished that he got a glimpse of what Kravitz was like growing up, including the time when she started dating boys. "I was baffled," he mused.

Kravitz and Momoa only got closer over the years, and they even have terms of endearment for one another. They got matching tattoos, too.