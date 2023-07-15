Milania Giudice's Feelings About Her New Stepdad Louie Ruelas Are Crystal Clear
Teresa Giudice's brother and sister-in-law might not be Louie Ruelas' biggest fans, but when it comes to her dorters, it's safe to say, they're on board with their new stepdad.
Giudice has long spoken about her children being supportive of her relationship with her second husband, and in December 2022, she told People, "The girls embrace Louie, and it's beautiful." She wasn't kidding. Gia Giudice, in particular, has been incredibly vocal in her support of Ruelas in the past. Who could forget her shutting down the idea of a prenup in an episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen"?
Post-wedding (and still no prenup), Gia doubled down on her love for her new stepdad at Bravocon 2022. "I swear he really treats us like we're his own," she said (via Bravo), also gushing, "I really couldn't ask for a better stepdad." But Gia isn't the only one of Teresa's kids who has spoken about their new stepfather. Milania Giudice has also opened up about his influence in all of their lives — and like Gia, she sees it as a positive one. Just what has she said?
She's super close with him
A few months after Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas tied the knot, Milania Giudice took to Instagram to share wedding photos of her newly blended family. "I love you Mom & Louie more than you guys and I love our new family," she wrote at the time. A few months later, she still felt the same. In another Instagram post from April 2023, Milania shared a sweet birthday message in Ruelas' honor. "Thank you for being the best stepdad anyone could ever ask for ... I love you," she captioned the photo dump of some of their memories together.
Most recently, she shared how she felt about Ruelas in an episode of Teresa's "Namaste B$***s" podcast — and once again, she revealed that she's got nothing but love for him. "What Louie has done for my sisters and I, I bet half these men in this world would never do," she said. What's more, she even sprang to his defense over his previous comments that he slept in her grandfather's pajamas (a comment which, notably, most of the other "Real Housewives of New Jersey" found amusing). "Yes, it was a little weird, but whatever — he didn't mean it in that way ... get over it. Wrap it up," she said.
No two ways about it: Milania is in Louie's corner, all the way!
She's impressed by his dynamic with Joe Giudice
Teresa, Gia and Milania Giudice aren't the only ones backing Louie Ruelas. In fact, his wife's first husband, Joe Giudice, seems to be just as enamored.
As Milania revealed during her "Namaste B$t***s" interview, Ruelas and Joe haven't just met: they get along great. Since meeting for the first time in the Bahamas — after all, as Milania pointed out, Joe needed to vet the man spending more time with his daughters — they keep in touch all the time. Recounting one of their more recent chats, she shared, "I'm like, 'Louie, who you on the phone with?' He's like, 'Oh, your dad.' I'm like, 'Really?'" Teresa was quick to back that up, pointing out, "They talk ... I think, kinda more than me and Joe do."
As for Ruelas, he's been super open about his close bond with Milania. In honor of Halloween 2022, he donned a "Gimme pizza you old troll" shirt, referencing one of Milania's quotes from early on in the show. And, no, it wasn't a coincidence. Asked who he was dressed as for his wife's Instagram story, he quipped, "Milania Giudice." This blended family certainly has a ton of love for one another, and we love to see it!