Milania Giudice's Feelings About Her New Stepdad Louie Ruelas Are Crystal Clear

Teresa Giudice's brother and sister-in-law might not be Louie Ruelas' biggest fans, but when it comes to her dorters, it's safe to say, they're on board with their new stepdad.

Giudice has long spoken about her children being supportive of her relationship with her second husband, and in December 2022, she told People, "The girls embrace Louie, and it's beautiful." She wasn't kidding. Gia Giudice, in particular, has been incredibly vocal in her support of Ruelas in the past. Who could forget her shutting down the idea of a prenup in an episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen"?

Post-wedding (and still no prenup), Gia doubled down on her love for her new stepdad at Bravocon 2022. "I swear he really treats us like we're his own," she said (via Bravo), also gushing, "I really couldn't ask for a better stepdad." But Gia isn't the only one of Teresa's kids who has spoken about their new stepfather. Milania Giudice has also opened up about his influence in all of their lives — and like Gia, she sees it as a positive one. Just what has she said?