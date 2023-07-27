Margot Robbie And Tom Ackerley Initially Kept Their Romance A Secret
Margot Robbie may be Ken's long-term, long-distance low-commitment casual girlfriend on "Barbie," but in real life, she's in a happy, committed long-term marriage with husband Tom Ackerley. But it didn't use to be that way.
Robbie isn't really one for divulging intimate details about her relationships. In fact, before she got hitched, fans barely knew anything about who she was dating. She reportedly had a brief relationship with art director Henry Aitken in 2014 and was rumored to have hooked up with actor Alexander Skasgaard that same year. At one point, she was also linked to Will Smith, but nothing was ever confirmed.
But the "I, Tonya" star also admitted that back then, she was relationship-averse. She shunned the idea of being attached to someone and loved her independence. "I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit," she told Vogue. That is until she met Ackerley, who she described as "the best-looking guy in London." Their love story involved the classic friends-turned-lovers trope, even if they had to keep everything on the down-low at first.
They didn't take their relationship seriously at first
Before they walked down the aisle, Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley were the best of friends first. They were — and still are — longtime business partners, too. The "Birds of Prey" actor was content with keeping this as is until she came to the realization that they were the perfect match. "We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him," she recalled to Vogue. "And then it happened, and I was like, Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before."
But even though they were practically a match made in heaven, they had to keep their romance hush-hush in the beginning. At the time, they were living with five other people, all of whom were also their best buds. They also didn't think anything would come out of what they started. "We kept it a secret. Because we weren't really taking it seriously. 'Oh, whatever, we're just mates, we're just mates.' And then... everyone found out," she told The Guardian. "It was dramatic. I'm not going into the details, but s**t hit the fan. ... Everyone was, like: 'No! This is going to ruin our group!' And then it didn't. It was fine." Whew!
They also kept their wedding a secret
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley eventually exchanged vows in 2016, but that, too, was initially a secret. They never even told anyone that they were engaged! Fans were colored surprised in December 2016 when The Daily Telegraph reported that the two got married on Australia's Gold Coast. Not too long after, Robbie took to Instagram (when she still had Instagram) to share the news, posting a photo of them exchanging a passionate kiss and her showing off a gorgeous wedding ring.
But while the whole world now knows that they're married, they still make it a point to maintain their privacy. And don't worry, things between them are just fine — more than fine, actually. Speaking with Net-A-Porter, Robbie dished that she loves having Ackerley as a husband. "Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow. I have a responsibility being someone's wife, I want to be better," she said, noting that they have to be long-distance sometimes due to work commitments, but they found a way to work around it. They make sure they see each other every three weeks, no matter what. "Even if we both have to fly to a country in-between where we both are for one night, we'll do it and then fly back to work the next day. And we speak all day, every day on the phone."