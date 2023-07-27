Margot Robbie And Tom Ackerley Initially Kept Their Romance A Secret

Margot Robbie may be Ken's long-term, long-distance low-commitment casual girlfriend on "Barbie," but in real life, she's in a happy, committed long-term marriage with husband Tom Ackerley. But it didn't use to be that way.

Robbie isn't really one for divulging intimate details about her relationships. In fact, before she got hitched, fans barely knew anything about who she was dating. She reportedly had a brief relationship with art director Henry Aitken in 2014 and was rumored to have hooked up with actor Alexander Skasgaard that same year. At one point, she was also linked to Will Smith, but nothing was ever confirmed.

But the "I, Tonya" star also admitted that back then, she was relationship-averse. She shunned the idea of being attached to someone and loved her independence. "I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit," she told Vogue. That is until she met Ackerley, who she described as "the best-looking guy in London." Their love story involved the classic friends-turned-lovers trope, even if they had to keep everything on the down-low at first.