Porsha Williams And Husband Simon Guobadia Have Quite The Age Gap
There's no denying Porsha Williams and husband Simon Guobadia have faced some serious controversy for their relationship — but surprisingly, their age gap has never been one of the reasons why.
As "Real Housewives of Atlanta" fans will know, Williams isn't the only cast member he's been married to. Au contraire, when audiences first met the man who would go on to wed Williams, he was married to Season 13 friend, Falynn Guobadia. More specifically, she was billed as a friend of Williams. However, by the time the couple's lives were featured on the show, they'd already begun having problems — and just months after separating, in May 2021, Simon revealed via Instagram that he'd popped the question. Naturally, that caused a ton of shady reactions from the "RHOA" cast, though Falynn herself shared in an interview with "Up and Adam" that she didn't hold Williams responsible.
Possibly because of all the messy details surrounding their relationship, one thing that didn't seem to get quite as much smoke was the significant age difference between the now-husband and wife. Sure enough, though, Simon was 25 years older than Falynn. So, that begs the question: just how much older is he than his new bride?
Simon is 16 years older than Porsha
While Simon Guobadia's age gap with Porsha Williams isn't quite as large as it was with his ex-wife, there's still a pretty sizable difference: they're 16 years apart.
Born June 2, 1964, Guobadia celebrated his 59th birthday in 2023. Williams, meanwhile, turned 42 in June. That said, it's safe to say Guobadia isn't too worried about trying to look younger than he is to keep up with the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star. Far from it, just weeks after his last birthday as a quinquagenarian, he took to Instagram to jokingly brag about the fact that he was wrinkle-free. "Black don't ... you can finish that sentence for me," he wrote. Also present were the captions, "#botoxfreeface #agingbackwards #fineboy." Hey — if you've got it, flaunt it!
Jokes aside, he's also been open in the past about the fact that after years of running a number of businesses for a living, today, he's a retiree. Granted, he retired younger than most, and it seems there have been times he felt compelled to keep pushing until a more traditional reaching retirement age. However, he's got to a place where he's happy to embrace his more laidback lifestyle. "I woke up this morning and decided to say this out loud: I'm happily retired, and it is okay to live my best life," he wrote in an Instagram post. Preach!
His age was a source of drama in the past
While Simon Guobadia seems to have escaped much chatter about his age difference from Porsha Williams, as "Real Housewives of Atlanta" fans will likely know, that hasn't always been the case. In fact, back when he featured on the show alongside Falynn Guobadia, his age ended up being at the center of a near-physical blows.
To recap, while at Falynn's Halloween party, fellow Season 13 friend Latoya Ali threw some serious shade her hostess' way. "This is a beautiful home, by the way ... this is what dating a 65-year-old does," she quipped, snarky smile in tow (via Bravo). Understandably, the comment didn't go down too well with Falynn. In addition to calling her out and telling her to leave, the previous Mrs. Guobadia was seen reaching for a golf club at one point. Ironically enough, Simon seemed more focused on calming her down than Ali's remarks, and cameras showed him trying to prise the club from her hands. In fairness, that may have had something to do with his love for the sport. After all, as he pointed out in his Instagram post about being a retiree, "Golf is my passion."
Whether or not the comments did upset Simon, a few years on and now in a different relationship, it's safe to say age is the last thing on Simon's mind. After all, who has time to think about that when you're dedicated to living your best life?