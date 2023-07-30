Porsha Williams And Husband Simon Guobadia Have Quite The Age Gap

There's no denying Porsha Williams and husband Simon Guobadia have faced some serious controversy for their relationship — but surprisingly, their age gap has never been one of the reasons why.

As "Real Housewives of Atlanta" fans will know, Williams isn't the only cast member he's been married to. Au contraire, when audiences first met the man who would go on to wed Williams, he was married to Season 13 friend, Falynn Guobadia. More specifically, she was billed as a friend of Williams. However, by the time the couple's lives were featured on the show, they'd already begun having problems — and just months after separating, in May 2021, Simon revealed via Instagram that he'd popped the question. Naturally, that caused a ton of shady reactions from the "RHOA" cast, though Falynn herself shared in an interview with "Up and Adam" that she didn't hold Williams responsible.

Possibly because of all the messy details surrounding their relationship, one thing that didn't seem to get quite as much smoke was the significant age difference between the now-husband and wife. Sure enough, though, Simon was 25 years older than Falynn. So, that begs the question: just how much older is he than his new bride?