Are Macaulay Culkin And Mila Kunis On Good Terms After Their Breakup?
In today's episode of celebrity couples you may have forgotten about – Remember when Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin were together? Yup, they were totally a thing, and for nearly a decade at that.
The two were an item from 2002 to 2010, but they were notably secretive about their relationship — and for good reason. In an interview on "The Howard Stern Show," Kunis said that Culkin's fame kept them from being in the public eye. "He was huge. You couldn't walk down the street with him," she recalled. "He always had this weird attraction, like fans just screamed when they saw him! They didn't know how to react." Still, it was good while it lasted, with Culkin telling ABC News they had a "very, very beautiful, very wonderful relationship." Kunis also shared with Parade that they thrived in being home buddies when they were together. "We like to read books or play video games or watch TV or go to the movies. And he's an amazing cook. He makes dinner every night," she said, adding that Culkin was "probably the most brilliant person" she's ever met.
They announced their split in January 2011, but at the time, a source told Page Six that they had already parted ways for a while. The "Black Swan" star's rep also confirmed that their breakup was cordial and that the two "remain close friends." However, Kunis later admitted that their separation was anything but amicable.
The former couple aren't 'as friendly as we could be,' says Mila Kunis
Even though their initial statement claimed that Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin maintained their friendship after they called it quits, Kunis confessed years later that wasn't exactly the case. Speaking on the "WTF With Marc Maron" podcast, the "Bad Moms" actor dished that they're not on good terms following their split. "[We're] probably not as friendly as we could be, no," she said. "There are too many aspects of it that just prevented us from ever moving forward [from the] past. We dated from when I was like, 18, 19 until 25ish."
Apparently, their breakup was largely her fault, with the star detailing in an episode of Dax Shephard's "Armchair Expert" podcast that she regrets how she dealt with everything back then. While she was a bit stingy on the details, she implied that she wasn't on her best behavior. "I had a horrible, horrible, horrible breakup," she said. "I f**ked up. I was an a**hole in my 20s, and I'll be the first to admit it. And that's kind of something that took me a long time to come out and be like, 'Yeah, you know what? I was a d**k,' and accept it. And I own it now."
Meanwhile, Culkin has never spoken of their relationship after they separated. However, he shared on the "Anna Faris Is Unqualified" podcast that being with Brenda Song was the first time a partner had treated him well. "She just does nice things, and I feel like I'm almost, like, at first, I didn't know how to be treated well in that kind of way," he said.
Mila Kunis doesn't regret her relationship with Macaulay Culkin
Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin may not have ended up in a happily ever after, but Kunis said she learned a lot from her relationship with the "Home Alone" star. In a 2012 cover story with Elle, she said that she wouldn't change anything that had happened in her past, including her eight-year romance with Culkin. "Being settled so young really helped. You know, I wouldn't take back anything in my life, not one thing," she asserted (via HuffPost). "I think it all shaped me to be who I am today. There are things that people know about, and there are things that the press doesn't know about, and everything that did occur 100 percent shaped who I am. My ex-boyfriend, my family, my friends, everybody."
And while she could have treated him better in the past, she hopes that Culkin to remain happy — which he is. In fact, a source close to her told Hollywood Life that "they had a deep love that Mila will always recognize as something special. She ended it badly, they haven't talked for years and she isn't going to reach out to him now. They have moved on, started their families and she can take comfort that he is in a good place. That is what she wants for Macaulay."
Both Kunis and Culkin have moved on to other people, with Kunis marrying Ashton Kutcher and Culkin with Brenda Song.