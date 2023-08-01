Are Macaulay Culkin And Mila Kunis On Good Terms After Their Breakup?

In today's episode of celebrity couples you may have forgotten about – Remember when Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin were together? Yup, they were totally a thing, and for nearly a decade at that.

The two were an item from 2002 to 2010, but they were notably secretive about their relationship — and for good reason. In an interview on "The Howard Stern Show," Kunis said that Culkin's fame kept them from being in the public eye. "He was huge. You couldn't walk down the street with him," she recalled. "He always had this weird attraction, like fans just screamed when they saw him! They didn't know how to react." Still, it was good while it lasted, with Culkin telling ABC News they had a "very, very beautiful, very wonderful relationship." Kunis also shared with Parade that they thrived in being home buddies when they were together. "We like to read books or play video games or watch TV or go to the movies. And he's an amazing cook. He makes dinner every night," she said, adding that Culkin was "probably the most brilliant person" she's ever met.

They announced their split in January 2011, but at the time, a source told Page Six that they had already parted ways for a while. The "Black Swan" star's rep also confirmed that their breakup was cordial and that the two "remain close friends." However, Kunis later admitted that their separation was anything but amicable.