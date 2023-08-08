Kanye West's Beef With Kris Jenner's Boyfriend Corey Gamble Explained

It's no secret that Kanye "Ye" West doesn't always have a great relationship with the Kardashians. After his separation from Kim Kardashian, the "Donda" rapper has burned bridges a few bridges with the famous family through a string of social media rants and diss tracks.

In one of his online tirades, he claimed that he "gave that family [Kardashian-Jenners] culture" and threatened to "take that culture back" after insinuating that they called him "erratic." He also called Kim out for her parenting, dissing his ex-wife for allowing their eldest daughter, North, to be on TikTok. He even went as far as to pick a fight with Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, calling her a white supremacist and giving her the nickname "Kris Jong Un," referencing North Korea's dictator. At one point, he also said he wouldn't let Kris make his kids "do Playboy like she made Kylie and Kim."

It's pretty clear that he has a bone to pick with the Kardashion-Jenner family, and at times, it even extends to their partners. Case in point: Ye instigated a beef with Kris' longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, telling the world that he is "not a great person."