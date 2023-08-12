Musicians Who Burst Into Tears On Stage

Music has a mysterious power to tap into our emotions, a phenomenon can be just as true for those who listen to a powerful vocal performance as it is for those who are the ones singing. In fact, the most beloved vocalists of the modern era have been those who've been able to infuse their singing with so much feeling it can elicit tears, ranging from such legends as Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner to current stars such as Taylor Swift and Adele.

Sometimes, the experience of singing an emotional song has the same effect on singers that it does on listeners, causing music artists to lose their composure onstage and break down in tears. In fact, it's not a rare phenomenon, and the reasons underlying these in-concert displays of emotion can run the gamut, from a singer becoming overwhelmed by the love from thousands of fans to personal heartbreak impacting a performance.

For more on how this has played out over the years, read on for a look at musicians who burst into tears on stage.