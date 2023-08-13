Pee-Wee's Playhouse Actors Who Have Passed Away

The following article includes brief mentions of a murder-suicide and alcohol addiction.

"Pee-wee's Playhouse" premiered on CBS in the fall of 1986. The show, which The New York Times described as a "​​combination of child's play, burlesque comedy, and avant-garde art," was aimed at the elementary school set, but its humor and plotlines appealed just as equally to their parents. A truly unique mix of live-action comedy, puppetry, claymation, and cartoon sequences, the Saturday morning series had a jammed-packed cast that included big names like Paul Reubens, Laurence Fishburne, Phil Hartman, and a even a young Natasha Lyonne.

Reubens, of course, was the show's creative mind. He developed the titular character back in the 1970s while performing with the LA-based improv group The Groundlings. It was there that he met many of his favorite collaborators, several of whom worked alongside him on the series for the entirety of its five-season run. Unfortunately for us (and for Saturday morning TV as a whole), many of these comedic geniuses have died in the three decades since the show went off the air.

While many of the show's stars are still working on-screen and behind the scenes in showbiz today, below we're taking a closer look at the "Pee-wee's Playhouse" cast members we've lost. From Reubens to Hartman to guest stars and folks who played recurring characters, read on to see how many of these actors you remember.