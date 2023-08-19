Why Kim And Khloé Kardashian Both Used Surrogates To Have More Kids
The Kardashians have always prided themselves on being a perenially tight-knit family, and it looks like the sisters are trying to extend that to their own families now that they have children of their own. Kim and Khloé Kardashian, in particular, are doting moms to their kids, with Kim being a proud momma to four youngsters — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — while Khloé is happily tending to her two tots, True and Tatum.
According to Kim, nothing has been more fulfilling than being a mother. "I love being a mom! It's the most rewarding feeling. I really love every phase!" she told Romy & The Bunnies parenting blog. Khloé echoed the same sentiment, telling Elle that even though it could be rough at times, she wouldn't exchange being a mom for anything. "I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," she said. "I [my kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."
While Kim and Khloé thrive in parenting, the same can't be said about their pregnancies. The two sisters revealed that they had a rough time carrying some of their kids due to various complications, and so when they decided to have more children, they decided to go the surrogacy route instead.
Both Kim and Khloé had complicated pregnancies
Kim and Khloé Kardashian are both open books, so the sisters didn't hesitate to share the reason why they chose to get help from gestational carriers for some of their children. In Kim's case, she shared on the "All's Fair" podcast that she had placenta accreta, which she described as a condition "where the placenta grows inside your uterus." She also added that she had a complicated pregnancy with North due to preeclampsia, forcing her to deliver her daughter early. After giving birth to her first two kids, Kim said in a SKIMS video that she's had "five different operations within a year and a half to fix the damage that all of that did on the inside." Her doctors even discouraged her from carrying another child. "And they were like, 'We won't even put an embryo in you — that would be like malpractice,'" the star recalled.
Khloé, too, had a complicated pregnancy with her daughter, True. When she was planning to have a second child, she said in a "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" episode that her doctor told her she was a "high-risk carrier for a pregnancy." She explained, "They said that it's, like, an 80 percent or something chance that I will miscarry... I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn't know that was, like, a lingering thing." Additionally, when news surfaced that she was expecting another child, this time through surrogacy, a source told Heat World that apart from medical concerns, "not putting such a strain on her body was a huge motivation."
What have Kim and Khloé said about surrogacy?
While Kim and Khloé Kardashian had similar reasons as to why they opted for surrogacy, their experiences with it could not be any more different. In the same "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" episode, Kim told Khloé that she never regretted her decision. "I honestly had the best experience with surrogacy," she said. "You'll see that the love that you have for your kids is exactly the same. Like, there's no difference, except for there was someone else that was the carrier."
But Khloé felt the opposite, admitting on "The Kardashians" the struggle of connecting with her child, something that not many mothers who have opted for surrogacy talk about. "A surrogate process — Kim knows — is very hard for me. It's a mindf**k. It is really the weirdest thing," she confessed. "People do say it takes a minute to feel connected but Kim said hers was easy. This is not easy." She even went on to say that the whole experience felt "transactional," especially since she had to almost immediately separate her baby from the woman who had carried him. Still, she clarified that her experience "doesn't mean it's bad — it's great, but it's very different." It's a good thing she has a supportive family that always has her back!