Why Kim And Khloé Kardashian Both Used Surrogates To Have More Kids

The Kardashians have always prided themselves on being a perenially tight-knit family, and it looks like the sisters are trying to extend that to their own families now that they have children of their own. Kim and Khloé Kardashian, in particular, are doting moms to their kids, with Kim being a proud momma to four youngsters — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — while Khloé is happily tending to her two tots, True and Tatum.

According to Kim, nothing has been more fulfilling than being a mother. "I love being a mom! It's the most rewarding feeling. I really love every phase!" she told Romy & The Bunnies parenting blog. Khloé echoed the same sentiment, telling Elle that even though it could be rough at times, she wouldn't exchange being a mom for anything. "I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," she said. "I [my kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."

While Kim and Khloé thrive in parenting, the same can't be said about their pregnancies. The two sisters revealed that they had a rough time carrying some of their kids due to various complications, and so when they decided to have more children, they decided to go the surrogacy route instead.