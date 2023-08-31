Scooter Braun's Fallout With Kanye West Fully Explained

In August 2023, it appeared that Scooter Braun's empire, which he so carefully built from the ground up since his days as a party promoter, began crumbling down. It started when reports of Justin Bieber parting ways with his longtime manager and mentor surfaced, shortly followed by reports of other big-name artists like Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato leaving Braun's management company, SB Projects (SBP), as well. Around the same time, it was also reported that Idina Menzel quietly departed from SBP in January 2023 and that other clients, including Carly Rae Jepsen, BabyJake, and Asher Roth, have chosen to seek management elsewhere, although the timeline of their exit remains unclear.

This massive Scooter Braun exodus is shocking, to say the least, as he's undoubtedly one of the most powerful music executives in the business, having catapulted Bieber to superstardom and being wealthy enough to buy Taylor Swift's masters. In 2021, Braun's umbrella company, Ithaca Holdings, was acquired by Hybe, the South Korean company that established boyband BTS, making him CEO of Hybe America. Because of this, the reported departures are just a funny coincidence, as Braun is apparently stepping away from one-on-one management and focusing on this venture. "All of Scooter Braun's clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO," an insider told Variety.

Bieber and Grande are hardly the first A-listers under Braun's wing to part ways with him anyway. Back in 2018, Kanye "Ye" West unceremoniously fired Braun, and in true Ye fashion, he announced it via a tweet.