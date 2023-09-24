How Olivia Rodrigo Fiercely Shut Down Those Taylor Swift Feud Rumors

Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift appeared to be the cutest besties once upon a time — until they weren't, or at least that's what fans think. However, according to the former Disney star, there's absolutely no bad blood between her and her idol.

At the start of Rodrigo's ascent to fame, she never hesitated to tell the world that Swift was one of her role models. The "Vampire" singer was unapologetically the biggest Swiftie, talking about Swift as if she hung the moon and the stars. "I feel so lucky that I was born at the right time to be able to look up to someone like her," she said in an interview with SiriusXM.

Swift was ever supportive, co-signing Rodrigo from the get-go, which helped boost her fanbase. "The talent! Love this!" she wrote in response to Rodrigo's cover of "Cruel Summer." Swift also served as a mentor to the then-fledgling artist, and when Rodrigo's "Driver's License" shot to the top of the charts, she was one of the first to extend congratulatory messages. "I say that's my baby and I'm really proud," she commented on Instagram.

But things turned sour when Rodrigo was accused of plagiarizing songs, including two of Swift's tracks. Billboard reported that she forfeited millions worth of royalties and retroactively granted Swift writing credits. "It was really frustrating to see people discredit and deny my creativity," Rodrigo told Time. Curiously, both singers stopped interacting both online and in person after all the legal rigmarole, with fans noting that they even snubbed each other at the Grammys, causing many to speculate that something was amiss. But per Rodrigo, no such feud exists.