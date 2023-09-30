How Treat Williams Once Helped Melissa Gilbert During A Tragic Time

Treat Williams helped Melissa Gilbert when she could not find a flight to a memorial service. Following Williams' untimely death, the "Little House on the Prairie" star detailed via Instagram that when her best friend's teenage son died, Gilbert was asked to deliver a eulogy at the memorial. During this time, Gilbert was filming a movie in Toronto, which she had to complete before departing the area. However, there weren't any commercial flights matching her availability that would conclude with her arriving on time, which left the actor "desperate and borderline hysterical."

Gilbert then discovered Williams owned a charter company called Cineflight, per Flying Magazine. Though Gilbert expressed that she would have paid a lot of money for a flight, Williams showed generosity after learning about the sad circumstances surrounding her travels. "Treat, upon hearing why I needed the plane, sent it to me, basically gratis," Gilbert said. "I paid the pilots' salary. That's all." Gilbert added that Williams left her a sympathy note on the plane, in addition to food and a desk so she could pen the eulogy more comfortably.

"None of us will forget his kindness and humanity," Gilbert said of Williams. Aside from Gilbert, several stars shared their fond memories of Williams in the wake of his tragic death.