Why Grey's Anatomy Star Isaiah Washington Is Totally Done With Acting

Isaiah Washington once stood as one of the most revered TV actors in the business, all thanks to his stint on "Grey's Anatomy," the long-running medical drama that pretty much everyone and their mother watched in the early aughts. But since his unceremonious exit from the show, his career failed to regain its former glory, and by 2023, he announced that he was walking away from Hollywood for good.

After only three seasons of playing the famous Dr. Preston Burke, Washington prematurely left "Grey's Anatomy" in 2007. At the time, Entertainment Weekly reported that he got the boot when he used a homophobic slur directed at co-star T.R. Knight when he was in the middle of a heated argument with Patrick Dempsey. Knight, who had not been out then, was practically forced to do so. Washington also reportedly repeated the slur backstage at the Golden Globes. ABC Studios decided not to renew his contract, prompting him to depart from the show.

While the actor briefly returned in 2014 to help with Sandra Oh's exit, his other projects unfortunately didn't receive the same level of acclaim. The only notable roles he had post-"Grey's" were a leading part in CW's "The 100" and a recurring role in "P-Valley." Neither of the appearances measured up to his portrayal of Dr. Burke and the actor ultimately decided to retire from acting for good.