What Happened To Rupert Murdoch's Ex-Wife Jerry Hall?

When Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall tied the knot back in 2016, they seemed to be the picture of happiness. However, just six years later, they parted ways. In the short time since their divorce was finalized, Murdoch has gone on to propose to a new woman, break that off, and then start seeing a new girlfriend named Elena Zhukova. Hall's approach, on the other hand, has been to lean on the loved ones she's known for years.

Despite both bride and groom gushing over how happy they were when they first wed, Murdoch emailed his wife in 2022 to let her know that they would be divorcing. As revealed in a story by Vanity Fair, he'd written, "We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do" — whatever that means. In the same email, he told Hall to expect lawyers to get in touch. To add insult to injury, she'd been at their Oxfordshire estate at the time, expecting him to join her.

His savage approach aside, Murdoch and Hall's divorce turned out to be relatively drama-free (heavy on the "relatively," but more on that in a second), and in just six weeks, everything was finalized. Per Mail Online, Hall walked away with a payout somewhere between $60 million and $303 million, depending on the source, as well as properties in France and the United Kingdom. However, there were some scary downsides to their split.