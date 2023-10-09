What Happened To Rupert Murdoch's Ex-Wife Jerry Hall?
When Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall tied the knot back in 2016, they seemed to be the picture of happiness. However, just six years later, they parted ways. In the short time since their divorce was finalized, Murdoch has gone on to propose to a new woman, break that off, and then start seeing a new girlfriend named Elena Zhukova. Hall's approach, on the other hand, has been to lean on the loved ones she's known for years.
Despite both bride and groom gushing over how happy they were when they first wed, Murdoch emailed his wife in 2022 to let her know that they would be divorcing. As revealed in a story by Vanity Fair, he'd written, "We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do" — whatever that means. In the same email, he told Hall to expect lawyers to get in touch. To add insult to injury, she'd been at their Oxfordshire estate at the time, expecting him to join her.
His savage approach aside, Murdoch and Hall's divorce turned out to be relatively drama-free (heavy on the "relatively," but more on that in a second), and in just six weeks, everything was finalized. Per Mail Online, Hall walked away with a payout somewhere between $60 million and $303 million, depending on the source, as well as properties in France and the United Kingdom. However, there were some scary downsides to their split.
Jerry was kicked out of one home and watched in another
Jerry Hall's divorce from Rupert Murdoch may have been drama-free in the sense that it wrapped up quickly, but what went down behind the scenes was far from idyllic. Speaking to Vanity Fair, sources shared that she'd only been able to pack up her belongings in their Bel Air home with Murdoch's security team present. However, as far as uncomfortable surveillance goes, that was just the tip of the iceberg.
Upon relocating to one of the homes she'd been granted in the divorce (incidentally, the same one in which she'd learned of the divorce), Hall realized that the cameras in the house weren't being monitored by a security team tasked with protecting her. In a supremely creepy move, footage from the house was being sent to Fox. Hall's ex-partner Mick Jagger organized for them to be removed. As for Murdoch, himself, he's never publicly addressed the situation.
That Jagger formed part of Hall's post-divorce support system isn't completely surprising. The two have long been on good terms, and Hall has told The Guardian that it's been important to both of them to stay in one another's lives. Just a few months after Hall's divorce from Murdoch was finalized, Georgia May Jagger — one of Hall's daughters with Mick — took to Instagram to share pictures of the former couple hanging out alongside Mick's fiance, Melanie Hamrick.
Jerry Hall has moved on in supermodel style
The sources who spoke to Vanity Fair certainly painted a picture of the divorce being a harrowing experience, and according to other insiders speaking to Mail Online, Jerry Hall was crushed by the way things ended. At the end of the day, though, she is a supermodel — and as such, her post-split public appearances have been the stuff of high-fashion, high-society dreams.
Said appearances have included partying it up with Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick as well as attending fashion week with Georgia May Jagger in a dramatic black fur coat. They've also included Hall being featured in the 2023 Mugler H&M collection. What's more, even though Mugler creative director Casey Cadwaller told Vogue the dress Hall wore in the campaign was synonymous with Dua Lipa and Alexa Demie today, many noticed it bears a striking resemblance to Princess Diana's post-divorce revenge dress. Subtle? We think not.
The music video for the collection also made reference to Hall's own pop culture icon status. In a brief clip, she and fellow former supermodel, Connie Fleming acted out an '80s talk show — a stark reminder that Hall has been on the scene for decades, and will be for years to come.
Shocking as the divorce may have been for Hall, one thing's for sure: Post-split, she's doing just fine. Her marriage to Rupert Murdoch may be done, but she's a star all her own.