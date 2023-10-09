Why Kelly Rizzo Changed Her Mind About Dating After Bob Saget's Death

Kelly Rizzo was not one to hide her grief when Bob Saget died in 2022. The pair had been a couple for six years and married for three of them before the "Full House" star's untimely death. During the years they were an item, Rizzo only spoke highly of the comedian. "I've never met anybody like him," she told Us Weekly before they got hitched. "He keeps me on my toes, literally. He's just a wonderful guy. He's a comedian, so there's never a dull moment! And all of his friends are just so fun because they're just as fun and unique and complex as he is."

One can only imagine how devastated the "Eat Travel Rock TV" creator was when Saget unexpectedly passed away. At the time, she got candid about feeling "completely shattered" and stuck in a state of "disbelief," telling Us Weekly that the actor was "my whole heart" and "absolute everything."

Even a year after his death, she admitted that she simply couldn't imagine herself being with someone else. In fact, she didn't want to give herself permission to vie for romance. "It was not even in my psyche to even cross that bridge and the thought of even anything serious anytime soon, I can't even process," she told ET. "It's just so complicated, so many emotions attached to that."

However, months later, Rizzo had a change of heart. Apparently, Saget's close circle made her realize that she deserves another chance at love.