Red Flags We Missed In Fergie And Josh Duhamel's Marriage

Fergie and Josh Duhamel are lovers turned best buddies and co-parents. That's almost unheard of in the realm of Hollywood, but the two are somehow making it work. The pair had been together for eight years before calling it quits, and they remain friends to this day. Fergie even publicly expressed her support for Duhamel when he got married to Audra Mari and when they announced that they were expecting their first child together.

While the former Black Eyed Peas member and "Win A Date with Tad Hamilton" star rarely opens up about their marriage, Duhamel shared a rare glimpse as to why they didn't work out in an "In Depth with Graham Bensinger" appearance. "There wasn't anything wrong with [our relationship]," he noted. "We had a great time. I think we kind of outgrew each other." He also emphasized that there was no animosity between the two and commended Fergie for being a kind soul. "I've got no hard feelings for it. I truly don't," he added. "I'm very lucky that she's a kind human. I think we both agree that we're very different people."

Duhamel's revelation drove home the fact that the former lovebirds are nothing but amicable, but was their marriage really devoid of any glaring issues? We beg to differ. Sure, they didn't generate a ton of salacious tabloid headlines, but there were still signs along the way that they weren't meant to last.