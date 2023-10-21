The 15 Worst Boyfriends And Husbands In The Real Housewives Universe

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.

We love most of the women who have appeared on the "Real Housewives" franchise over the years, and we could list off a number of their collective strengths. But picking good men? That is not typically one of them. Sure, there are some solid "Real Housewives" men — Russell Abraira, Rob Minkhoff, or the late Bobby Zarin, for example. But the good ones are overshadowed by arrogant, annoying, lazy, or flat-out toxic ones. We have seen emotional abuse, violent tempers, cheating, and even physical abuse from far too many "Real Housewives" husbands and boyfriends.

Some "Real Housewives" cast members have such bad pickers that it is difficult to narrow down the all-time worst househusband or boyfriends, but the men on this list are at the bottom of the barrel. We did not include any men who, like Noella Bergener's husband "Sweet James," were discussed but never appeared on the show, nor anyone who is deceased, like Taylor Armstrong's ex, Russell. And since the focus was specifically on how the men treated their wives, a few bad dudes (like Tom Girardi, who allegedly stole money from orphans and widows) are not on the list. Even then, some doozies like Josh Taekman, Bill Aydin, Tom D'Agostino, and Kelsey Grammer, had to be left off to accommodate the absolute worst men on the show. Here are the 15 worst boyfriends and husbands in the "Real Housewives" universe.