Signs Sophie Turner And Priyanka Chopra Are No Longer Close
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra were not only former sisters-in-law, but they also used to be best pals — or so they and their spouses claimed. The two prominent actors are connected through their marriages to Joe and Nick Jonas of the famed Jonas Brothers. Turner was married to Joe for four years until things turned ugly, while Chopra is still in a loving union with Nick, whom she wed in 2018.
Chopra welcomed Turner with loving arms when she got hitched to Joe in 2019, telling Elle UK they had a natural rapport. "I've never had a sister, so it's really nice to have Danielle [Kevin Jonas' wife] and Sophie, and just inheriting the family by proxy," the "Quantico" star said. "Sophie is super talented, super funny and we have the most fun when we go out together. She's incredible." Even her husband Nick was in awe of their friendship-turned-sisterhood. "It's a great feeling," the singer told ET. "I mean, it's kind of a dream where, as close as we are as brothers, that our wives and fiance are so connected as well."
The all-around harmony within the Jonas family was disrupted when Turner and Joe abruptly called it quits, with their divorce turning into a messy custody battle. At first, it didn't appear that their separation affected Turner's bond with Chopra, but as time went on, it became clear that their friendship soured, too, especially when the miss World winner shared a questionable Instagram post and their decision to unfollow each other on social media.
Fans think Priyanka was being shady on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra was notably quiet when Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announced their separation. It's understandable, of course, as she probably didn't want to meddle. But she did something that raised fans' eyebrows: She shared lovey-dovey photos of Nick Jonas online when Turner and Joe were duking it out in the tabloids.
In early September 2023, Chopra posted a photo of her and Nick with the caption, "See you soon," insinuating that she couldn't wait until her husband came home from touring. Fans couldn't help but consider it an act of shade against Turner, with one tweeting, "She's so messy lmao she said we good over here." That same day, she posted another photo of Nick, writing "dreamy," with fans predictably taking it as a dig at her former brother and sister-in-law. "She even said let me post again in case you didn't get it," a fan penned, with another claiming, "Why is she doing the absolute most tonight?"
While fans questioned Chopra's motives, insiders claimed that the "Citadel" star had a tough time navigating the split since Turner was dear to her. "She and Sophie were very close. There was once a time Sophie thought she and Joe would move to London and so would Nick and Priyanka," they told Life & Style. "Priyanka loves Sophie and her nieces and doesn't want to do anything to jeopardize them being in her life."
Priyanka and Sophie unfollowed each other on their socials
If an Instagram post is a modern-day barometer of how "official" a relationship is, then an unfollow is a digital proclamation that it's game over. In early October 2023, approximately a month after Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas officially announced they were divorcing, fans noticed that Turner and Priyanka Chopra were no longer Insta friends.
What's interesting is that Turner continues to follow the rest of the Jonas brood, from her former parents-in-law, Denise and Kevin Jonas, to her former brothers-law Nick and Kevin Jonas. Even Danielle Jonas is still part of her following list, and surprisingly, so is her ex-Joe Jonas. So, what gives? Are the so-called "J Sisters" really over?
We'll never truly know, but according to insiders familiar with the ongoings inside the Jonas gang, Turner has grown tired of the family comparing her to the more "mature" Chopra. "His brother's wife is a lot older and mature, and the family compare Sophie to Priyanka, which has put her [Sophie] under a lot of stress," they told Daily Mail. "Nick is younger than Joe but is more settled. He and Priyanka are on the same page about their careers and family life. Joe and his family want him to be in a relationship like this, but Sophie feels that she's only 27 and hasn't even really lived because she's spent all her good, young years working."