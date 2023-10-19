Signs Sophie Turner And Priyanka Chopra Are No Longer Close

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra were not only former sisters-in-law, but they also used to be best pals — or so they and their spouses claimed. The two prominent actors are connected through their marriages to Joe and Nick Jonas of the famed Jonas Brothers. Turner was married to Joe for four years until things turned ugly, while Chopra is still in a loving union with Nick, whom she wed in 2018.

Chopra welcomed Turner with loving arms when she got hitched to Joe in 2019, telling Elle UK they had a natural rapport. "I've never had a sister, so it's really nice to have Danielle [Kevin Jonas' wife] and Sophie, and just inheriting the family by proxy," the "Quantico" star said. "Sophie is super talented, super funny and we have the most fun when we go out together. She's incredible." Even her husband Nick was in awe of their friendship-turned-sisterhood. "It's a great feeling," the singer told ET. "I mean, it's kind of a dream where, as close as we are as brothers, that our wives and fiance are so connected as well."

The all-around harmony within the Jonas family was disrupted when Turner and Joe abruptly called it quits, with their divorce turning into a messy custody battle. At first, it didn't appear that their separation affected Turner's bond with Chopra, but as time went on, it became clear that their friendship soured, too, especially when the miss World winner shared a questionable Instagram post and their decision to unfollow each other on social media.