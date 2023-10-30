How Rich Is Matt Rife?

Matt Rife got TikTokers buzzing when he began sharing video clips of the trademark crowd work he uses to break the monotony of his stand-up routines. Now, the comedian has broken into the big time with his own worldwide tour and a Netflix special. In a few short years, he's come such a long way from admitting that he would sleep with an 80-year-old Netflix executive if it would score him his own comedy special on the streaming platform. "For a Netflix special? I would kill that old woman," he joked in a 2019 appearance on the "No Chaser" podcast.

While the former "Wild 'n Out" star has found success on television, social media, and the stand-up stage, he grapples with the fear that he won't always be so financially secure. "In entertainment, absolutely no work is guaranteed other than the job you're doing today," Rife told Esquire. The nagging dread of losing it all can make some people become even more driven after they find success, and in a 2023 interview with Elite Daily, Rife revealed that he works seven days a week. However, the workaholic is happy to have a reason to be so busy. "I had years of waking up every day at 4 p.m. with nothing to do, and I was absolutely miserable," he said.

While having an empty schedule might make him a bit antsy, Rife can afford to take a long, well-deserved vacation after grinding hard for years to achieve his comedy dream.