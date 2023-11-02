Meet The Woman Making Headlines For Meeting With Matthew Perry 24 Hours Before His Death

The mystery woman who was seen having lunch with Matthew Perry just a day before his untimely death has stepped forward to share details about her final interaction with the late actor. The woman was identified as Athenna Crosby, a model and TV host based in Los Angeles.

Perry and Crosby were photographed by TMZ sharing a meal at Hotel Bel-Air on October 27, marking the "Friends" star's last public sighting. Her identity was initially hidden, but she eventually took to social media to shed light on her encounter with the actor to help clear negative speculations about his death. "I am only here to testify of his mental state before he passed away, and the conversation that we had was very positive. He was completely normal and fine," she said in an Instagram Story. "I really discourage any conspiracy or toxic theories about his passing or what might have led up to that because this is a really tragic situation for all the friends and fans and family members and people all over the world that loved him... He was very positive the day before, and that is why I am choosing to speak to the media and say that."

In another post, Crosby also noted that Perry was "in extremely good spirits" and was "so happy and vibrant" during their outing. "Please refrain from any speculation surrounding his death and know that the man was on a comeback and truly deserved more time on this earth," she wrote.