Inside Travis Kelce's Relationship With His Mom, Donna

Picking the name of a baby can sometimes be a difficult and daunting task, but for Donna Kelce, the moniker for her second-born child actually came pretty easily. In a February 2023 episode of "New Heights," Donna revealed to her sons and podcast hosts Jason and Travis Kelce the inspiration behind the latter's name — which came as a surprise to the Kelce brothers.

According to Jason and Travis, it was a longtime belief that Donna named Travis after Travis Proffitt, a character from the 1987 film "Overboard," but she actually had a different muse. "Okay, there was another Travis on a soap opera during the day, and I just thought had he was the most gorgeous man in the whole world, and I named you after him," Donna explained. Though she didn't offer up specifics, it seems like the inspiration may have come from "All My Children" character Travis Montgomery, played by late actor Larkin Malloy. It turns out the NFL matriarch didn't share with her now ex-husband, Ed Kelce, that their younger son carries on her onscreen crush's name, but today, Travis and Donna have found humor behind the story.

During this podcast appearance, Donna also shared that, before she gave birth to her second-born, she was hoping to have a baby girl. "But I got one," she joked, before listing some of Travis' more traditional feminine qualities, which he's become known for openly embracing throughout his NFL career. "He's a fashionista and a dancer."