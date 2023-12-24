Eye-Opening Things Barbra Streisand's Exes Have Said About Her

The following article includes mention of a sexual assault allegation.

Despite keeping relatively quiet about her love life over the years, Barbra Streisand finally opened up about a number of her past partners in her 2023 memoir, "My Name is Barbra." However, not all her exes have been quite as hush-hush in the past. In fact, some, like her first husband Elliott Gould and ex-boyfriend Jon Peters, have spoken fairly openly about their time with her.

In an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" ahead of her book's release, Streisand admitted that opening up about previous relationships wasn't something she'd initially planned on doing. So, what changed? "My editor said, 'You have to leave some blood on the page,'" she explained to Gayle King, amid a chuckling fit. In fairness, most of what Streisand ended up sharing in her autobiography was fairly tame. Far from being an acrimonious ex herself, she has predominantly kind things to say of previous partners (though she did reveal that Don Johnson had begun seeing his then-ex-wife, Melanie Griffith, behind her back).

For the most part, the exes who have spoken about Streisand have been just as respectful. Gould has shared glowing commendations, as has her rumored '90s boy toy, Andre Agassi. As for Peters, who wasn't quite as polite (despite clearly appreciating their time together) ... well, Streisand has made a point of calling him out.