Celebs Who Can't Stand King Charles

Any successor to Queen Elizabeth II would view the late monarch, who reigned for over a record-breaking 70 years, as a tough act to follow. It's especially a tall order for her son and replacement, King Charles III, to even come close to the legacy she had established.

Millions of his subjects still haven't forgiven the king for divorcing his extremely popular first wife, Princess Diana, back in his Prince of Wales days, in the wake of his philandering with Camilla Parker Bowles, his now-spouse and Queen consort. He has also been notorious for political interference, breaking protocol that calls for royal neutrality, a behavior some pundits believe might continue. "He has a view of the world and he wants to impose his view of that world," said Tom Bower, who wrote a biography on Charles, per Reuters. "I think that if he's a rebel king, the monarchy will be in danger."

The new king's reign is already off to a rocky start, especially after scores of musicians from Elton John to the Spice Girls opted against performing at his coronation in May, publicly citing scheduling conflicts. Arguably, his transition to becoming a monarch has frequently been eclipsed by a royal family squabble involving a falling out with his son Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, with issues of alleged racism rearing its ugly head throughout the debacle. Besides a score of controversies already dogging his reign, a slew of other celebrities have their own reasons for dissing the king.