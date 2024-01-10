Why Joanna Moore's Daughter Tatum Is Estranged From Her Father

This article discusses addiction.

The environment Joanna Moore provided for her children to grow up in was anything but adequate. When Moore and Ryan O'Neal split in 1966, Tatum and Griffin O'Neal were still toddlers. When they were 5 and 4, Moore relocated them to a ranch in Reseda for a simpler life. But that's far from what happened. Moore struggled with addiction and mental health issues, which translated into neglect and abuse toward the children.

"In the grip of addiction, she virtually abandoned me and Griffin, leaving us in squalor — starving, shoeless, and ragged," Tatum described in her 2004 memoir, "A Paper Life." When 7-year-old Tatum went to live with Ryan in Malibu, she couldn't have been happier. "It was pretty good then," she told NBC News in 2004. Just a couple of years later, Tatum was making history as the youngest actor to win an Academy Award for the 1973 film "Paper Moon," sharing the screen with her father.

But the good days didn't last. Tatum eventually stopped speaking with Ryan — a reality that remained largely unchanged for two decades. Tatum didn't invite him to her 1986 wedding to John McEnroe, and by 2009, Ryan could barely recognize Tatum — so much so that he accidentally made a pass at her. "I was just trying to be funny with a strange Swedish woman, and it's my daughter. It's so sick," he told Vanity Fair. How did Ryan and Tatum go from their "Paper Moon" bond to that? They don't agree on the answer.

