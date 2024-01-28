What Nicholas Godejohn's Life In Prison Is Really Like
Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been released from prison after spending eight years behind bars, but her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, who murdered her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, at her request, remains incarcerated. As opposed to Gypsy Rose, who was eventually granted parole and released two years ahead of schedule, Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison. His only hope of release hinges on the slim chance of a successful appeal.
A quick flashback: In 2015, Gypsy Rose and Godejohn, former lovers who met on a dating site, plotted to murder Dee Dee. At the time, Dee Dee kept a tight leash on Gypsy Rose, including confining her to a wheelchair and subjecting her to numerous unnecessary surgeries. But it turned out that Gypsy Rose was, in fact, in perfect health, with none of the medical issues Dee Dee claimed she had. And so, out of desperation to break free from the shackles of her mother, Gypsy Rose asked Godejohn to kill Dee Dee and help her escape.
The two did manage to execute their plan, which included fleeing to Wisconsin after the deed, but their freedom was short-lived. Gypsy Rose conceded to her role in the plot and pleaded guilty, eventually receiving a 10-year prison sentence for second-degree murder. Godejohn, on the other hand, faced a harsher fate. Initially pleading not guilty, he was ultimately sentenced to life imprisonment for first-degree murder. And while he later confessed to his crime, he said he did it out of his love for Gypsy Rose.
Inside Nicholas Godejohn's life sentence
Nicholas Godejohn may have only committed murder once, but it wasn't his only crime. A disturbing incident two years before their plot to kill Dee Dee Blanchard emerged, painting a troubling picture of his past. In 2013, he was apprehended for engaging in inappropriate acts at a local McDonald's, as reported by Patch. He was found to have spent nine hours at the fast food restaurant viewing explicit content and masturbating. He was also reported to have possessed a dangerous weapon, resulting in charges of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.
During his subsequent trial for the murder of Dee Dee, the prior incident resurfaced in court, providing prosecutors with additional context. But Godejohn's attorneys argued at the time that he was not mentally sound enough to carry out a premeditated murder given his low IQ and autism diagnosis, per KY3. A psychologist even testified to his mental capacity being akin to that of a child. However, as the trial progressed, it was found that Godejohn had sinister intentions from the get-go, having an alter ego he refers to as his "evil side" that "enjoys killing."
Taking all this into account, the jury came to the conclusion that despite arguments of mental challenges, Godejohn was fully cognizant of the consequences of his actions in the murder of Dee Dee. In the end, he was subjected to facing life imprisonment for first-degree murder, compounded by a 25-year sentence for armed criminal action, per Springfield News-Leader.
Nicholas felt Gypsy Rose 'betrayed' him
Nicholas Godejohn later admitted that, ultimately, he felt like Gypsy Rose Blanchard had fooled him from the get-go. Speaking with ABC News, Godejohn shared that his actions, initially fueled by his passionate love for Gypsy Rose, ultimately left him feeling exploited, as if he was just used as a pawn. "I loved Gypsy to the point where I would do anything for her. I've proven that with what I did," he said. "Unfortunately, because of how far I went, I feel as if she's betrayed me. I feel that she's abandoned me."
He went on to shed more light on the true dynamic of their relationship, saying that Gypsy Rose was a manipulator and she only coerced him to do her bidding. "She was basically the mastermind behind it all [and] I was basically a hired hitman in its own weird sense," he continued.
Meanwhile, Gypsy Rose harbors no ill feelings toward Godejohn despite their dark past. In a "Good Morning America" interview, she spoke of him kindly and even expressed good wishes for his future. "I'm sure that we both have a lot of regrets," she said. "All I can really say is that I did my time. He's doing his time for his part. And I wish him well on his journey."
He is reportedly appealing his parole
Nicholas Godejohn remains hopeful for a change in his fate, clinging to the possibility of a reduced sentence. Per documents obtained by CourtTV, he filed an appeal in January 2024, which noted that his previous counsel "failed to act as a reasonably competent attorney under the same or similar circumstances by failing to fully investigate and present evidence from a qualified neuropsychologist specializing in Autism Spectrum Disorder to support the diminished capacity defense." In short, he believes his former lawyer was unable to demonstrate how his condition impaired his ability to make sound decisions, ultimately leading him to participate in the murder.
Godejohn himself detailed his side in an interview with KOLR10, telling the outlet that Gypsy Rose Blanchard had indeed exploited his mental vulnerabilities. "I barely knew anything about that part of me until what happened. Due to my main disability, it's easy for me to be deceived," he said, adding that he's hopeful to get a sentence similar to her. "I'm still trying to get 15 and that's where I stand. I'm still trying to get that. I would be happy if me and her would have gotten the same exact amount of time. I'm not one of those people who is going to try and wish her a life sentence."
Despite it all, Godejohn's feelings for Gypsy Rose haven't waned, even though she is now married to Ryan Anderson. "You might have betrayed me and turned your back on me, but that's not going to stop me from loving you, I'm always going to love you whether you want to accept it or not," he said.