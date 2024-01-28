What Nicholas Godejohn's Life In Prison Is Really Like

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been released from prison after spending eight years behind bars, but her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, who murdered her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, at her request, remains incarcerated. As opposed to Gypsy Rose, who was eventually granted parole and released two years ahead of schedule, Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison. His only hope of release hinges on the slim chance of a successful appeal.

A quick flashback: In 2015, Gypsy Rose and Godejohn, former lovers who met on a dating site, plotted to murder Dee Dee. At the time, Dee Dee kept a tight leash on Gypsy Rose, including confining her to a wheelchair and subjecting her to numerous unnecessary surgeries. But it turned out that Gypsy Rose was, in fact, in perfect health, with none of the medical issues Dee Dee claimed she had. And so, out of desperation to break free from the shackles of her mother, Gypsy Rose asked Godejohn to kill Dee Dee and help her escape.

The two did manage to execute their plan, which included fleeing to Wisconsin after the deed, but their freedom was short-lived. Gypsy Rose conceded to her role in the plot and pleaded guilty, eventually receiving a 10-year prison sentence for second-degree murder. Godejohn, on the other hand, faced a harsher fate. Initially pleading not guilty, he was ultimately sentenced to life imprisonment for first-degree murder. And while he later confessed to his crime, he said he did it out of his love for Gypsy Rose.