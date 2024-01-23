Who Is Senator Tim Scott's Fiancée, Mindy Noce?
Tim Scott may have dropped out of the presidential race, but he sure is sprinting ahead in the race to the altar. In an unprecedented move, the South Carolina senator, long known for proudly embracing bachelorhood, announced that he is set to wed Mindy Noce, a name that had only become familiar to the public in November 2023. This revelation comes on the heels of his endorsement of Donald Trump's presidential bid.
On January 22, 2024, Scott took to Instagram to announce that he was off the market. "She said YES," he wrote. "Mindy, thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world." And in true Scott fashion, he concluded his IG hard launch by attaching a Bible quote in the caption. Many of his supporters flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, but many also expressed surprise considering the curious timing of his engagement. After all, it wasn't too long ago that Scott's single status was reportedly a point of contention among GOP donors, but he argued that they were all just planted stories from his detractors. "Why are the headlines there? The headlines are there because as I rise in the polls, as people show up at night in my town halls, it scares even my opponents," he said on Fox News (via ABC News).
With his fiancée's identity out in the open, Scott will likely no longer be secretive about his personal life, especially with rumors circulating that he is Trump's potential vice-presidential running mate. Which begs the question: who is Mindy Noce? And is she the "smart, Christian woman" Scott paints her to be?
Mindy is a designer and a mom to three kids
Would we call this a soft launch or a hard launch? pic.twitter.com/WILn2dMRkr— Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) November 9, 2023
Tim Scott's secretive approach to his personal life, particularly regarding his relationship with Mindy Noce, kept the public guessing for months. In fact, it was only in May 2023 that he hinted at having a significant other, but at the time, he emphasized that his love life had never influenced his politics. "To suggest that somehow being married or not married is going to be the determining factor of whether you're a good president or not — it sounds like we're living in 1963 and not 2023," he said at an Axios event.
By the time Scott made his grand reveal, he and Noce had already been together for nearly a year. His team also shared that she is a design and renovation manager based in Charleston, South Carolina.
It didn't take long until details of her professional background surfaced as well. She was found to be working for a real estate company called Atlantic Properties of the Lowcountry. According to her bio, she is an alumna of the College of Charleston and has lived in the city for almost two decades. She is also a mother to three children and a self-proclaimed sports nut who enjoys running and playing tennis in her spare time.
Inside Tim and Mindy's relationship
So how this relationship came to be, you ask? According to Tim Scott himself, it was all thanks to a friend from church that he got to meet Mindy Noce. He shared with The Washington Post that he initially passed on the chance to meet her to focus on his career, but he changed his tune when he was sent Noce's photo. "I've prayed on it. Tell me about her again?" Scott recalled telling his friend-turned-cupid. After exchanging numbers, they started bonding through virtual bible study sessions and pickleball games, and well, the rest is history.
Scott's initial insistence on keeping Noce's identity under wraps was born out of caution. "I can't imagine dragging her onto the campaign trail unless I have the intention of marrying her," he declared. "I hope that happens, to be honest with you." It happened indeed, and much faster than anyone predicted. Just two months after Noce's first public appearance, Scott got down on one knee.
The senator admitted that he's still apprehensive about sharing his private life, but he's optimistic about what's ahead of them. "As a guy who is mostly an introvert and on the quiet side, having to have a conversation about the engagement is a little, you know, uncomfortable in a way," he told the Post. "I've been very patient and prayerful, and I'm really excited and somewhat nervous, and I couldn't be more thankful for having found a soul mate and someone who shares a lot of the same interests, passions and goals that I do."