Who Is Senator Tim Scott's Fiancée, Mindy Noce?

Tim Scott may have dropped out of the presidential race, but he sure is sprinting ahead in the race to the altar. In an unprecedented move, the South Carolina senator, long known for proudly embracing bachelorhood, announced that he is set to wed Mindy Noce, a name that had only become familiar to the public in November 2023. This revelation comes on the heels of his endorsement of Donald Trump's presidential bid.

On January 22, 2024, Scott took to Instagram to announce that he was off the market. "She said YES," he wrote. "Mindy, thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world." And in true Scott fashion, he concluded his IG hard launch by attaching a Bible quote in the caption. Many of his supporters flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, but many also expressed surprise considering the curious timing of his engagement. After all, it wasn't too long ago that Scott's single status was reportedly a point of contention among GOP donors, but he argued that they were all just planted stories from his detractors. "Why are the headlines there? The headlines are there because as I rise in the polls, as people show up at night in my town halls, it scares even my opponents," he said on Fox News (via ABC News).

With his fiancée's identity out in the open, Scott will likely no longer be secretive about his personal life, especially with rumors circulating that he is Trump's potential vice-presidential running mate. Which begs the question: who is Mindy Noce? And is she the "smart, Christian woman" Scott paints her to be?