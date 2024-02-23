What Queen Elizabeth's Former Aides Say About Harry And Meghan

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their daughter Lilibet Diana, it was seen by many royal watchers as a sweet nod to the newborn's great-grandmother. However, the moniker soon became incredibly controversial with sources close to the late Queen Elizabeth II even hinting that the monarch wasn't happy about it herself. News of the youngest Sussex child's name first broke on June 6, 2021. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," a statement on the Archewell website read.

A few days after her birth was announced, the BBC reported that the queen hadn't signed off on her namesake. Things escalated soon after, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex debunking that explosive claim by clarifying that Her Majesty not only knew, but it was only with her express approval that they'd opted to go ahead with the name. However, things went from bad to worse when, as the Daily Mail reported at the time, The Firm refused to back them up.

As if that wasn't enough drama, early 2024 saw claims emerge that Queen Elizabeth had been upset by the gesture. For starters, in Robert Hardman's "Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story," one palace staffer asserted that in response to the situation, she had been, "As angry as I'd ever seen her." However, there's been much misinterpretation as to why.