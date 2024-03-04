What Does Taylor Swift Actually Eat On A Typical Day?
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have sent the internet — and the NFL — abuzz since they made their relationship public. Everyone's obsessed with how they wore similar outfits to the Super Bowl, what Swift's squad really thinks about Kelce and vice versa, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's take on Swift's Grammys gown, you name it, the world wants to know it!
Of course we're adding to the craze by letting you know about their diet. In case you were wondering what a meal plan for Kelce looks like on game day, he told Men's Journal, "If I can, I'll have a breakfast type of meal, since a lot of our games are from 12-4 in the afternoon. Sometimes you might get lunch, but it's mostly breakfast. For me, I have to grab some French toast, get my blood sugar going [and] get some carbs in. I'm big on French toast. Always eat that at the teams' pregame meal." Off the field, Kelce's chef Kumar Ferguson revealed that the athlete's meals are well-structured to improve his performance. In a chat with Startland News, Ferguson explained, "Everything is for fuel, for comfort, hydration, nutrition. There is purpose behind every dish." Kelce, he said, takes three meals on any given day, and has a special liking for filets.
As far as Swift goes, the A-list songstress has a palate that is just as thought out, with room for a little reckless abandon. This is what she typically eats daily.
She takes healthy foods during the week, and tones it down over the weekend
According to a 2010 interview with WebMD, Taylor Swift maintains a nourishing meal schedule on weekdays, one which is not so cutthroat. "During the week, I try to eat healthily, so that means salads, yogurt, and sandwiches," the "Blank Space" singer told the publication. "No sugary drinks. I try to keep it lighter, but it's nothing too regimented or crazy. I don't like to create too many rules where I don't need them. We know what's good for us, thanks to common sense."
When weekends come around, she lets loose. The nutritious food is thrown out the window and gets replaced by less wholesome junk. "I like comfort foods. I love a burger and fries, I love ice cream so much," Swift continued, adding that she consumes fast food even though it's against her better judgment. What is her go-to order, you may ask? Per Swift's feature on Vogue's "73 Questions," if she happens to pull into a drive-through, she will ask for a cheeseburger, fries, and chocolate shake.
But, despite her love for fast food, it wasn't until Swift was in her mid-20s that she had her first burrito, as she revealed in the 2020 documentary, "Miss Americana."
Taylor Swift makes crêpes for breakfast
Taylor Swift has a number of favorites. On Vogue's "73 Questions," The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer mentioned vodka diet coke as her go-to cocktail, and also let it be known that if she could devour one meal daily without concern over the impact it would have on her calorie count, it would have to be chicken tenders.
As for the songstress's breakfast of choice, she told Bon Appétit, "I love making buckwheat crêpes with ham, parmesan cheese, and a fried egg on top. It's my go-to breakfast." Swift revealed that she pairs her routine breakfast with a glass of freshly made orange juice.
Whenever she's on the road, eggs stay on the menu in the mornings, but the 14-time Grammy Award winner takes sausages, biscuits, and "anything else I can get my hands on." Long before her chat with Bon Appétit, Swift's tour dressing room was always stocked up with vegetables, but that had since changed.
She drinks up to 10 bottles of water daily
On a good day, you're likely to find Taylor Swift downing a lot of water. In her October 2012 interview with Bon Appétit, Swift was asked whether she had any meals in her fitting room, to which she replied, "I have so much water in my dressing room — because I drink, like, ten bottles of water a day. That's pretty much all we have in there." Swift further affirmed her commitment to staying hydrated when she spoke to WebMD two years earlier by revealing that she had stocked up bottled water in her car to keep the supply coming.
Not only is the singer committed to her replenishment, but her fans have had a dose of that kind of care, too. During the Latin America leg of Swift's Eras tour, the temperatures shot through the roof when she performed in Brazil. As a group of Swifties chanted "Water!" at the Rio De Janeiro concert, she paused and urged her crew to attend to them.
She loves to bake
In the past, Taylor Swift has shared snaps of baked delicacies she made. In May 2020, Swift posted a picture of yummy-looking buns on Instagram with the caption, "when you're proud of your buns so you post them on the internet." Swift's football-famous boyfriend, Travis Kelce has also had a taste of the singer's homestyle pastries, as Kelce's friend, ex-Miami Hurricanes quarterback Bernie Kosar told 560WQAM. "I was at his (Kelce's) house like three hours before the game," Kosar narrated while referring to an October 2023 face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. "Taylor is so nice. She comes in by herself, and she's so cool ... She made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for pre-game meal."
Baking is a hobby Swift enjoys. Back in 2010, she told WebMD, "I love baking cookies. Actually, I love baking anything." The singer's skills have seemingly come in handy when solving conflict, too. When Swift and Katy Perry squashed their long-existing beef, the latter posted a plate of chocolate chip cookies on Instagram that had the words "PEACE AT LAST" written on it and tagged Swift. According to ET, Swift, who responded to the post with a string of heart emojis, had baked the cookies herself and sent them over.
The singer drinks all kinds of coffee
When Taylor Swift posted handwritten lyrics to the song "Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version)" on her Instagram Stories in light of the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)," she wasn't kidding. The lines, which read, "Let's fast forward to 300 takeout coffees later/I see your profile and your smile on unsuspecting waiters," are a true reflection of Swift's love for the beverage.
"I have espresso, I have regular coffee, I have different flavors," Swift declared on Vogue's "73 Questions." It's not a surprise that she is a regular customer at Starbucks either, as she told WebMD. Whenever she pays a visit to the coffee house (that is every day), she orders a skinny vanilla latte on a work week and a pumpkin spice latte over the weekend.
The love between Swift and Starbucks is mutual. When the pop star wrapped up the American leg of the Eras tour in 2023, the beverage company launched an honorary all-day Taylor Swift playlist creatively named "Starbucks Lovers" throughout its outlets, per TMZ. Earlier that year, Starbucks had matched some of its drinks to Swift's studio albums, as posted in a tweet. Back in 2021 when Swift premiered "Red (Taylor's Version)," the giant coffee house celebrated the re-release with the Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte (Taylor's Version), also posted to X (formerly Twitter).
Taylor Swift's squad hails her cooking skills
As far as preparing a great meal goes, some members of Taylor Swift's girl squad have given her a thumbs up. In an April 2023 interview with InStyle, model Gigi Hadid was asked whose dinner parties are a must-attend and she said, "Taylor Swift is an exceptional cook, and I love her. She also makes a really good Bolognese sauce and a really good chili that I love." Similarly, after Swift appeared on a video call in which Selena Gomez showed her tacos she'd made from scratch on her HBO Max show "Selena+Chef," Gomez said of the "I Knew You Were Trouble" song sensation, "She's like my big cooking person."
As a host, Swift is hands-on. According to her collaborator Aaron Dessner's 2023 chat with People, she joyfully made both breakfast and evening meals for her guests when they visited her home.
Swift's cooking beginnings took shape in her mother's kitchen when she was growing up. As an adult, her culinary prowess is partly influenced by worldwide travels. For instance, when she found out about cranberry balsamic vinegar during a visit to Germany, she carried as many bottles back home as she could.
She switches things up during winter
Taylor Swift's summers took a huge leap when she found out the power of a good grill. In her interview with Bon Appétit, the "Wildest Dreams" singer said grilling opened her up to a different level of cooking that incorporates both vegetables and meat. "I discovered that summer is a completely different experience when you know how to grill," Swift said. "I love to make burgers, grilled chicken with different marinades, garlic green beans, carrots, and broccoli."
Although summers are bliss, the best season of the year, according to Swift, is winter. "Winter is my favorite season because of the food and the smells and the spices and how everyone is feeling everything so intensely and giving each other things," she expressed. During winter, she puts her baking skills to good use by making pumpkin bread and ginger molasses cookies for her friends and family. Swift also includes additional beverages — hot chocolate and chai — in her winter meal plan. For seasoning, she prefers to use cinnamon and nutmeg.
The songwriter takes her supplements seriously
For a more holistic health approach, Taylor Swift doesn't play about her supplements. As she wrote in an Elle essay dubbed "30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30," "Vitamins make me feel so much better! I take L-theanine, which is a natural supplement to help with stress and anxiety. I also take magnesium for muscle health and energy."
Swift has equally factored in exercise in her day-to-day life. In the chat she had with WebMD, she said she prefers to run as opposed to all other forms of fitness, simply because it allows her to listen to music.
Nevertheless, her active lifestyle intensifies when it's time to tour. Six months before she embarked on the Eras tour in 2023, Swift ran on the treadmill every day, lifted weights, and took choreography lessons over three months. Unlike other times she was on the road, she kept away from alcohol. "Doing that show [Eras tour] with a hangover, I don't want to know that world," Swift proclaimed in an interview with Time, adding that she only slipped once during the Grammys night that February.
Taylor Swift borrows recipes from top chefs
While Taylor Swift would take chicken tenders every day if there weren't any severe calorie repercussions, there are three sumptuous meals she'd have at dinner parties for eternity, as she wrote in her Elle essay "30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30": "Ina Garten's Real Meatballs and Spaghetti (I just use packaged bread crumbs and only ground beef for meat), Nigella Lawson's Mughlai Chicken, and Jamie Oliver's Chicken Fajitas with Molé Sauce." Lawson reacted to Swift's revelation in a quoted tweet which also included a link to her chicken recipe.
Swift has interacted on a personal level with both Garten and Oliver. Back in 2014, the singer and Oliver performed a rendition of her song "Shake it Off" (reimagined as "Bake it Off") for charity. In a Food Network Magazine tribute to Garten, Swift said she first came across the "Barefoot Contessa" host's television show when she was a teenager. Before seeing the celebrated chef at work, cooking always seemed like a herculean task. Garten, whom she'd eventually meet, brought a level of ease. "She made cooking feel like self-care," Swift wrote. "Ever since, cooking has been my escape from stress and one of the only ways I can truly calm myself on a rough day. I'll always be grateful to her for giving me that."
One joint's sweet potato casserole changed Taylor Swift's mind
Once upon a time, Taylor Swift couldn't stand any casserole dish, as she revealed in an interview with InStyle. Swift told the publication (via Us Magazine) that everything changed when she got a taste of sweet potato casserole from Del Frisco's Grille. "I've never enjoyed anything with the word casserole in it ever before, but it's basically sweet potatoes with this brown sugary crust," Swift shared. "Oh my God, it's amazing."
Swift, as it turns out, is a lover of Southern dishes. A private chef who once prepared a British meal for Swift during a stop in Ireland told the BBC that she enjoyed the chicken pot pie the most, and in her interview with Bon Appétit, the singer said loves preparing chicken and dumplings whenever she's hosting in Nashville. Away from the Southern cuisine love affair, an unlikely item that is a staple in Swift's refrigerator, one which she disclosed on Vogue's "73 Questions," is hummus, a Middle Eastern dip made of chickpeas, tahini, and lemon juice, per Food Network.
Celebs might be notorious for their restrictive, ultra-healthy diets, but Swift clearly has a diverse palate that she loves to celebrate!