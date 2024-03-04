What Palace Insiders Have Said About Kate Middleton's Mysterious Recovery

Kate Middleton's recovery can't escape the headlines as speculation has continued to grow about her whereabouts. Now, palace insiders are spilling the details behind her recovery process.

In January 2024, Kensington Palace announced Catherine, the Princess of Wales had undergone a "planned abdominal surgery." They shared, "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery." The statement revealed Kate would not return to public-facing duties until Easter but many expected an appearance from the Princess of Wales before the given timeline. However Kate has remained MIA. The royal was last officially spotted out in public on Christmas Day.

Kate's sudden disappearance has many speculating some crazy theories on why her recovery could be taking longer than many expected — from a secretive serious health issue to something as wild as a BBL. The speculation got so terrible that Kensington Palace had to release a follow-up statement reiterating Kate's recovery timeline. They said, "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands." They didn't share any additional info about Kate's recovery, which has only made speculation grow. Now, palace insiders are revealing details about Kate's recovery that the public may not be aware of.