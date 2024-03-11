The Truth About JFK's Oldest Grandchild, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg

Rose Kennedy Schlossberg hails from the most iconic of American families; the Kennedys, of course. The 35th president of the United States, John F. Kennedy, and his wife, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, shared a total of four children. Their first child, Arabella, was born stillborn, and their last child, Patrick, died two days after being born prematurely. The third Kennedy sibling, John Jr., died childless in a plane crash at the age of 38. The only one of JFK and Jackie O's children who went on to have kids of their own was Caroline, the couple's second-born daughter.

Rose Kennedy Schlossberg is the oldest child of Caroline, which makes her the first grandchild of the late president. Rose is known for her uncanny resemblance to her maternal grandmother, which is further accentuated by her Jackie-like bob haircut. While most people recognize her as an actor, Rose is a woman of many talents. From her work in the entertainment industry to her involvement with American politics, here's what you need to know about the extremely private life of the eldest grandchild of the American dynasty.