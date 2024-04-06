Nikki Haley's Transformation Is A Staggering Sight To See
In 2024, Nikki Haley became a major player in the Republican party after announcing her intention to run for the presidential nomination, pitting her against recognizable candidates like Donald Trump and Mike Pence. Having previously worked for the Trump administration, Haley's decision to stand against her former boss meant that she endured his ire in the public eye. However, that didn't deter Haley from continuing to stand up to her opposition, and she most certainly proved that she doesn't quit easily.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Haley revealed what she hoped people would remember her for, regardless of whether she won or lost the presidential nomination. "I hope everybody sees the courage that I've shown ... that in spite of everybody saying that I can't, I have," she told the publication. "I hope they look at the fact that I'm doing this because I love my country."
From her close relationship with her parents to her decision to pursue a career in politics, join us as we explore Nikki Haley's transformation, which has been a staggering sight to see.
She's the 'proud daughter of Indian parents'
Nikki Haley, real name Nimrata Nikki Randhawa, was born on January 20, 1972, to parents Ajit Singh Randhawa and Raj Kaur Randhawa, Punjabi Sikh immigrants who made Bamberg, South Carolina their family home.
In her book "Can't Is Not an Option," Haley shared the first line of the campaign speech she used when she ran for governor in South Carolina: "I am the proud daughter of Indian parents who reminded [me] every day how blessed we were to live in this country." Throughout her career, Haley has reiterated the pride she has in her heritage and the respect she has for her parents, who emigrated from Amritsar, India before Haley was born.
In 2012, Haley opened up to The New York Times about her family, discussing some of the things she'd learned from her parents over the years. "But ultimately my connection to my Indian-ness comes back to my mom and dad," she explained. "They would all tell me and my siblings stories about their life in India so it was very close to my two brothers and my sister and I." She's spoken not just about her Indian heritage, but about her feelings as an Indian-American; while appearing at the Republican National Convention in 2020, Haley discussed how her parents inspired her. "I was a Brown girl, in a Black and white world," she told the audience (via NBC News). "We faced discrimination and hardship. But my parents never gave in to grievance and hate."
She worked for her parents from a young age
Nikki Haley has made it clear that she is extremely close to both of her parents, and that connection led the future politician to work for her mother's business from a young age. In her book "Can't Is Not an Option," Haley revealed that she was just 12 years old when she started learning to carry out some of the accounting for her mother Raj Kaur Randhawa's gift and clothing store, Exotica International. "I developed a huge love of numbers," she wrote.
As for the tasks she was required to complete in her role, Haley seemed to be thrown in at the deep end from the start. "When I was a teenager, my day-to-day responsibilities centered around making bank deposits, creating sales reports ... doing the taxes, and maintaining the general ledger," she wrote in her book. Basically, the former governor of South Carolina was an integral part of the family business, and was seemingly unfazed about the degree of responsibility she needed to take on.
At one point, Exotica International was so successful that the company relocated to a huge 10,000-square-foot store in Columbia, North Carolina. However, the company would close down in 2008, with a press release revealing that Haley's parents planned to retire after running Exotica International for 32 years. Without a doubt, Haley's experience working with her mom and dad played a huge role in her future career.
She graduated from Clemson University
Having developed a plethora of accounting experience while working for her parents as a teenager, Nikki Haley decided to enroll at Clemson University where she studied accounting. She graduated in 1994 with a bachelor's degree in accounting, and would return to the university in 2021 to take on a role on the Clemson Board of Trustees.
In February 2024, she visited the school to discuss her decision to run for the Republican presidential nomination. While reflecting on her time at Clemson University, she shared, "I spent a lot of time taking classes, rooming at the Shoeboxes and meeting my husband here in this home," she told the crowd, per The Tiger. Haley has also shown her support for the Clemson Tigers football team by attending games at the university and sharing photos of her visits on Instagram.
Haley elaborated on her passion for the school she studied at during an interview with the university magazine Clemson World. "It will go down truly as one of the best times in my life," she told the publication. " ... it was so much more than just school, so much more than just friends. It really was like a family. You really felt like that was your place where you were safe. And I look back on that with such fondness."
She learned to deal with 'inappropriate' situations early in her career
Having entered the business world at a young age while working for her parents, Nikki Haley was somewhat prepared to build a career after attending Clemson University. However, she wasn't immune to dealing with awkward situations in the workplace, particularly as a woman.
While speaking to Clemson World, Haley detailed her experience working as an accounting supervisor for a recycling company in the city of Charlotte, North Carolina. At a board meeting, Haley was immediately struck by the fact she was the only female executive in the room when another member of staff asked her to go and make a cup of coffee for the company's president. Luckily, Haley handled this faux pas with aplomb, despite being unprepared to navigate sexism in the workplace. "I remember not knowing how I was going to handle that, but I knew that however I handled that would impact how they dealt with me going forward," she told the publication.
Haley diffused the situation by agreeing to the request, but instead of making the coffee run herself, she phoned her assistant, who fetched the drink instead. Haley's quick thinking established her place among the other executives. "They never did that again," she revealed. "If someone says something inappropriate, fix it, change it, don't ever let it go ... I think that's the worst thing you can ever do. But you don't have to embarrass someone in the process."
She married Michael Haley in 1996
Nikki Haley met her future husband while attending Clemson University. In her book "Can't Is Not an Option," Nikki detailed meeting her husband Michael Haley and how she quickly persuaded him to change his first name. "After we started dating, I looked at him one day and said, 'What's your name?'" Her partner was understandably perplexed by the question, confirming that his name was, in fact, Bill. "You just don't look like a Bill," she told him, before requesting his full name. "William Michael," he responded, which led Nikki to start addressing him by his middle name instead, and this apparently caught on with other people. "Everyone who knew him before I did knows him as Bill, and everyone who met him after I did knows him as Michael," she wrote. "He looks like a Michael."
Nikki and Michael tied the knot in 1996 at a Methodist church in Hilton Head, although their wedding wasn't without some drama. Hurricane Fran, which hit North Carolina between August and September of 1996, caused the couple to delay their wedding for safety reasons. Nikki also decided to convert to Christianity from Sikhism upon her marriage. In a cute Facebook post from September 2015, Nikki paid tribute to her husband, writing, "We met 26 years ago at Clemson. I was 17 and Michael Haley was 19. Today we are celebrating 19 years of marriage. We have grown up, lived, laughed, and loved together. How fun it has been!"
She welcomed two children, Rena and Nalin, with husband Michael
After marrying Michael Haley in 1996, it wasn't long before Nikki Haley decided to start a family with her husband. The couple's first child, a daughter named Rena, arrived on June 8, 1998. Just three years later, Rena got a sibling when Michael and Nikki welcomed their son, Nalin, on September 6, 2001.
Like her parents, Rena graduated from Clemson University, earning a bachelor's degree in nursing with a minor in psychology in 2021. On April 15, 2023, Rena tied the knot with college football player Joshua Jackson, whom she met at Clemson University, again following in her parents' footsteps. An idyllic honeymoon in St. Lucia followed, with Rena sharing photos from the trip online.
In August 2023, Nikki commemorated her son Nalin's return to Villanova University for his senior year by sharing Instagram snaps of the family. "We moved Nalin back to school for the final time," she wrote on Instagram. "Hard to believe it is his Senior Year. Thanks to Rena and Josh for helping with the move while their dad is away."
During a Republican presidential debate (via NBC News) in November 2023, Nikki fiercely defended her daughter when opponent Vivek Ramaswamy mentioned Rena's TikTok usage. After the debate ended, Nikki explained her response, telling the news outlet, "Look, I'm a mom. I'm a mom. So the second that you go and you start saying something about my 25-year-old daughter, I'm going to get my back up."
Sarah Palin endorsed Nikki Haley for governor
In 2004, Nikki Haley decided to switch her career focus from private business to politics, campaigning as a Republican and securing a seat in the House of Representatives in South Carolina. After being reelected to the role in 2008, Haley decided to run for governor of South Carolina, earning the backing of prominent Republican and the former governor of Alaska Sarah Palin. Haley was successful in her bid and became the first person of color and the first woman to hold the role of South Carolina's governor.
During her 2012 interview with The New York Times, Haley revealed how she first connected with Palin, saying, "I was telling her my stories, and she would say she had been through that, too. So much of it was that we realized we had a lot in common. But it is also about being moms and wives and daughters and talking about the impact on the family [of public life] and the challenges."
As well as connecting over events in their personal lives, Palin and Haley found parallels in their political careers too. Palin provided Haley with some invaluable professional advice, which has likely served the former governor of South Carolina well through the years. "She told me that once you start to gain steam, they are going to start attacking you and once they start attacking you, they will never stop even after you win," Haley told the publication. "She was so right."
She became U.S. ambassador to the U.N. in 2017
In November 2016, it was announced that Donald Trump had asked Nikki Haley to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. in his cabinet, a role she took over in 2017. However, by October 2018, Haley had announced her intention to quit the role and step away from Trump's administration altogether.
Sharing the news, Haley explained to the press, via The New York Times, "It was a blessing to go into the U.N. with body armor every day and defend America." She continued, "I'll never truly step aside from fighting for our country. But I will tell you that I think it's time." At that time when Haley was stepping down, Trump praised Haley's work as a member of his team and expressed his hope that she might return to work with him again in a different role in the future.
According to the publication, sources suggested that Haley's decision to leave the high-profile role wasn't that deep and that she was simply tired after navigating a difficult international job on behalf of the Trump administration. The newspaper also noted that Haley had always had her sights set on climbing the political ranks, and that serving as the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. was merely another rung as she ascended that ladder.
She built an $8 million fortune after leaving the Trump administration
After announcing her intention to step down as the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. for the Trump administration in 2018, Nikki Haley embarked on a number of different business ventures. Perhaps one of the reasons Haley decided to leave her high-profile political position was because of the debts she had accrued while working in governmental roles, with her personal finances revealing that she owed as much as $1.5 million in debts. In 2023, Forbes reported that since leaving her position the former governor earned a huge sum out of office, which made a huge difference to her entire family.
According to the publication, Haley's government salary of $185,000 wasn't lucrative enough to cover her own debts, or those of her parents, who apparently could have defaulted on their house without her help. It would seem that Haley quickly turned her finances around by offering her services as a public speaker, giving speeches to a slew of international companies and organizations.
By 2023, Haley's net worth was estimated to be as much as $8 million, with Forbes reporting that 2022 was a particularly impressive year for the politician, during which she took home a whopping $2.3 million for appearing at only a handful of events. Basically, leaving the Trump administration was, financially at least, one of the best things Haley could have done.
She challenged Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024
Rather than rejoining Donald Trump's political team, Nikki Haley decided to make a play for the presidency herself. In 2023, she announced that she would be running for the Republican presidential nomination, pitting her against her former boss. Of her decision to run, Haley went after Trump and Joe Biden's ages, telling attendees at Charleston's visitors center, via AP, "America is not past its prime ... It's just that our politicians are past theirs." At the time, Haley was 51 years old, Biden was 80, and Trump was 76.
Haley saw some success throughout her campaign for the Republican presidential nomination. Notably, she became the first woman to win a Republican party primary following her conquest against Trump in Washington, D.C. However, on March 6, 2024, Haley announced that she was withdrawing from the race after Trump's lead proved to be unbeatable. In a speech confirming the end of her campaign, Haley shared, via NBC News, "I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard — I have done that. I have no regrets. And although I will no longer be a candidate, I will not stop using my voice for the things I believe in."