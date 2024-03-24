What Is Emma Stone And Bradley Cooper's Real-Life Relationship Like?

Relationships between co-stars are almost always unpredictable. At the end of the day, they are just co-workers who don't necessarily have to like each other after the cameras stop rolling. Some actors end up forging enduring friendships on set, while others maintain civility until they have to move on to their next gig. And for Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper? The two have become thick as thieves.

Stone and Cooper's work on Cameron Crowe's "Aloha" — a film panned by basically every critic out there — served as the foundation of the pair's unlikely friendship. Cooper's character was initially on a quest to reclaim his former love, only to find himself falling head over heels in love with Stone. Off-camera, however, their interaction was minimal due to logistical challenges. "We barely saw each other," Stone told E! News in 2015. "We were at totally different ends of the island, which was actually kind of far." But a twist of fate drew them closer together when the end of Cooper's lease in his place in Hawaii led to an unexpected roomie situation with Stone. "I did live in your house the last week," he said. "We were roommates!" Stone added.

You'd think that that would be the end of their friendship, but over the years, Stone and Cooper proved us wrong. Despite having only worked closely together once, the two are still as close as ever.