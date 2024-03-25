Why Dua Lipa And Gigi Hadid's Brother Anwar Supposedly Split

Dua Lipa's longest public relationship also happens to be her most private one. The "Houdini" singer dated model Anwar Hadid, also known as Gigi and Bella Hadid's baby brother, for approximately two years before ultimately calling it quits. However, the end of their relationship is pretty tough to put a pin on, with the two taking out a page of Ross and Rachel's book and announcing that they were only "taking a break."

The love story between Lipa and the youngest Hadid kicked off in 2019. The British pop star shared in an interview on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" that she made the first move, hitting Anwar up on social media after meeting at a barbecue. But save for some lovey-dovey social media posts here and there, the pair has kept mostly to themselves. "We're quite private — we'll only show you as much as we want you to see," Lipa shared with British Vogue, noting that they're happy in the little bubble they've set up for themselves. "I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people's opinions." But she also assured that it's one of the best relationships she's ever had, telling Rolling Stone, "I'm very comfortable in the relationship, more so than any others."

As the saying goes, though, all good things must come to an end. Like so many other celebrity couples before them, Lipa and Hadid reportedly succumbed to the age-old curse of long distance.