Why Dua Lipa And Gigi Hadid's Brother Anwar Supposedly Split
Dua Lipa's longest public relationship also happens to be her most private one. The "Houdini" singer dated model Anwar Hadid, also known as Gigi and Bella Hadid's baby brother, for approximately two years before ultimately calling it quits. However, the end of their relationship is pretty tough to put a pin on, with the two taking out a page of Ross and Rachel's book and announcing that they were only "taking a break."
The love story between Lipa and the youngest Hadid kicked off in 2019. The British pop star shared in an interview on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" that she made the first move, hitting Anwar up on social media after meeting at a barbecue. But save for some lovey-dovey social media posts here and there, the pair has kept mostly to themselves. "We're quite private — we'll only show you as much as we want you to see," Lipa shared with British Vogue, noting that they're happy in the little bubble they've set up for themselves. "I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people's opinions." But she also assured that it's one of the best relationships she's ever had, telling Rolling Stone, "I'm very comfortable in the relationship, more so than any others."
As the saying goes, though, all good things must come to an end. Like so many other celebrity couples before them, Lipa and Hadid reportedly succumbed to the age-old curse of long distance.
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid couldn't handle dating long-distance
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid soon discovered that even their relationship was not immune to the challenges that have affected numerous Hollywood romances. Apparently, their blissful bubble burst as the demands of their respective careers pulled them into different directions, ultimately leading to their parting of ways.
In December 2021, a source close to the couple shared with The U.S. Sun that the two had been mulling over taking a step back from their relationship due to the strains of distance. "The couple floated the idea about putting the brakes on their romance last month as traveling so much and being apart is proving tough," they said. "Their relationship is going through a crisis and appears to be on the rocks." True enough, just a few weeks later, another insider confirmed to People that they had indeed decided to pause their relationship, seemingly implying that the attempts to navigate through their issues were unsuccessful. "Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart," the source confirmed. "They're figuring things out right now."
Sadly, their time apart didn't lead to a reunion. What was supposed to be a brief break turned into a definitive split. Just a few months later, though, Lipa said that she's relishing her newfound singlehood. "The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone," she told Vogue. "I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know?"
Have both Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid moved on?
While Dua Lipa initially declared that she's going to embrace the single life, that didn't stop her from having fun in the dating scene. In September 2022, she was rumored to have a fling with Trevor Noah when they were photographed getting cozy in the streets of New York City after sharing a meal. But a month later, she clarified on her "Dua Lipa: At Your Service" podcast that she was still single. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish," she said.
It wasn't until May 2023 that she went public with a new flame, and it was no other than filmmaker Romain Gavras. The pair attended the Cannes Film Festival together at the time, which fans thought didn't sit right with Anwar Hadid. The model shared an eyebrow-raising post on his Instagram Story, writing, "Trying to not to [sic] find and kill him." But he later explained that it had nothing to do with his ex. "Crazy how the internet will just make whole articles about s*** they don't know about!!" he wrote in another post. "Yall [sic] are bored as f***!!!! SORRY."
Lipa's romance with Gavras didn't last long, however, with the singer reportedly moving on to British actor Callum Turner by January 2024. "It's new, but they're mad about each other," a source told Page Six. Guess this is the "New Love" that Lipa had been singing about!