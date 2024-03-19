Why We Knew The King Charles & Kate Middleton Death Rumors Were Obviously Bogus

King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales are alive and well. And while that may come as a shock to some corners of the internet, it's pretty clear to those who know any official death announcement probably wouldn't originate from an obscure, foreign publication. But that's not the only factor sparking the latest conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton and King Charles, who had a much larger target on his back. If you weren't online over St. Patrick's Day weekend, you may have missed the fact that social media users spent most of their time waiting for confirmation that King Charles and/or Kate — who were briefly hospitalized at the same time in January — had succumbed to their respective ailments, abdominal surgery and cancer.

Netizens have been whirring with curiosity since the royals revealed their unfortunate conditions. Speculation that one had died increased amid the unverified rumor that BBC News was on the brink of making a royal announcement about the family's state of affairs. However, the largest contributor to the chaos was a pair of Russian-based publications, which circulated a fake death announcement about Charles on St. Patrick's Day, according to the Mirror. "Britain's King Charles III has died, Buckingham Palace reports," read a false report by Russian outlets Mash and Readkova. Soon after, the Ukrainian Embassy published an alert, tweeting, "News about King Charles death is fake."

However, we were never worried about this particular rumor.