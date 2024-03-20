Scandal Erupts Over Possible Breach Of Kate Middleton's Medical Records
Catherine, Princess of Wales' medical privacy has been invaded.
One or more staffers at The London Clinic, where Kate Middleton was hospitalized for nearly two weeks following her abdominal surgery, attempted to gain illegal access to her medical history, according to the Mirror. An anonymous source described the situation as a "security breach," which has stained the hospital's "unblemished reputation" among the royals. According to the insider, the hospital's senior bosses have already alerted Kensington Palace about the incident. "The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have possibly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics," they added.
Although The London Clinic has yet to confirm these rumors, CEO Al Russell released a statement about patient privacy. "Everyone at The London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality," Russell told People. "We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day." He continued, "We have systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken."
Russell also declared that there is no place at their hospital for anyone who breaches the trust of patients or staff members.
Social media defends Kate Middleton
Between Kate Middleton's Mother's Day fake photo controversy and her questionable farm shop outing with Prince William, which did nothing more than inspire more speculation that Middleton was using a body double due to a difficult recovery, or worse, royalists have many reasons to be skeptical about the future queen's whereabouts. Unfortunately, this uncertainty has birthed a crop of disturbing conspiracy theories about Middleton, ranging from slightly odd to completely and utterly ridiculous. But even social media has its limits regarding how far they're willing to go to obtain information about the princess.
"Fascination with and speculation about Kate Middleton are one thing; illegally and unethically breaching her medical records is a whole other level of repulsion and inhumanity—a violation worth immediate termination and revocation of licenses for all involved. Is nothing sacred?," tweeted one user. "Just leave her alone. My goodness! Why are people so obsessed over celebrities? They are human and put on their pants one leg at a time just like us. I don't care what celebrities do or say. It's none of my business. Life is hard enough as it is to concern ourselves with others," wrote a second royal watcher.
Fans on Reddit are also taking up for Middleton's right to privacy. "Wow this has gotten invasive," wrote one user. "I'm biased in that I don't care about the British royals, but this is not only illegal, but is so morally gross to do to anyone, even if they're a public figure," they wrote.