Scandal Erupts Over Possible Breach Of Kate Middleton's Medical Records

Catherine, Princess of Wales' medical privacy has been invaded.

One or more staffers at The London Clinic, where Kate Middleton was hospitalized for nearly two weeks following her abdominal surgery, attempted to gain illegal access to her medical history, according to the Mirror. An anonymous source described the situation as a "security breach," which has stained the hospital's "unblemished reputation" among the royals. According to the insider, the hospital's senior bosses have already alerted Kensington Palace about the incident. "The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have possibly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics," they added.

Although The London Clinic has yet to confirm these rumors, CEO Al Russell released a statement about patient privacy. "Everyone at The London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality," Russell told People. "We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day." He continued, "We have systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken."

Russell also declared that there is no place at their hospital for anyone who breaches the trust of patients or staff members.