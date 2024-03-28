The Shady Side Of Rose Hanbury

Rose Hanbury, whose full title is Sarah Rose Cholmondeley, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, found unexpected fame after rumors suggested she had an affair with Prince William. But her alleged connection to the Prince of Wales isn't the only alleged shady thing she has been called out for, with Hanbury and her husband, David Rocksavage, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, finding themselves in the headlines for a plethora of reasons.

Of course, it's unclear whether or not the rumors about Hanbury and William are true, with some royal experts suggesting otherwise. Of the scandal, royal author Omid Scobie told Entertainment Tonight, "Unfortunately, if a rumor's left to kind of do its own thing it can run 20 laps around the world before you even think about what, how you want to kind of address it." He continued, "They never addressed it, so those rumors will never go away even though there's no truth to suggest that they are true."

From her husband's questionable friendships to the unexplained origin of some of their home décor to rumors about her so-called connection to the royal family, there's much to know about the part of Hanbury's life that has inspired gossip.