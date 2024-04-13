We Can't Get Over Suri Cruise's Incredible Height Transformation

Suri Cruise has been a household name since before she was born. As the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, Suri inevitably grew up in the public eye. And she has done a lot of growing, seemingly surpassing Tom in height. But we got to see a lot more of her when she was little, as she became the object of intense interest as part of the media's obsession with her parents' whirlwind relationship. After all, she was born about a year after Tom and Holmes started dating in April 2005.

Before she could even sit up, 5-month-old Suri was gracing the cover of Vanity Fair donning Dior socks. Back then, Tom and Holmes had no issues gushing over their child, each blaming her cute traits on the other. "She has Kate's lips and eyes," he said. "I think she looks like Kate." the "Dawson's Creek" alum disagreed. "I think she has Tom's eyes," she said. "I think she looks like Tom." But things have changed a whole lot since the good ol' TomKat days.

Following Tom and Holmes' messy divorce in 2012, Suri largely retreated from the spotlight. She has her mom to thank for that. "She was so visible at a young age," she told Glamour in 2023. After the interest in Holmes' marriage to Tom dwindled, she attempted to change that. "I really like to protect her," she said. However, glimpses of Suri have been captured over the years, showing she grew up to be tall.