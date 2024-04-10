How Bridgit Mendler Ended Up Becoming A Space Startup CEO

Former Disney stars are usually divided into two camps: those who capitalized on their fame and those who retreated from the limelight altogether. Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, and Selena Gomez all went on to become superstars in their own right, while a handful of Disney alums pivoted to regular jobs. Dylan Sprouse, for instance, traded the suite life for a mead brewing business, while Morgan York of "Hannah Montana" fame became a novelist. Ashlie Brillault, aka Lizzie McGuire's frenemy Kate Sanders, now battles it out in court as a criminal defense attorney. And Bridgit Mendler? She just happened to become a space startup CEO. No biggie.

If you're wondering how Mendler is doing now after "Good Luck Charlie" and a relatively successful music career, she's doing just fine, thank you very much. She's more than fine, actually, spearheading her own company and being a mom. In February 2024, she revealed that she had adopted a son, coinciding with her announcement that she had launched a satellite data startup with her husband, Griffin Cleverly, and colleague Shaurya Luthra. After racking up an impressive education resume that includes anthropology studies at USC, a master's from MIT, and pursuing a JD from Harvard (because why not?), Mendler is now boldly going where no former Disney actor has before — the stars. Well, kind of.

What's funny, though, is that working in space and tech was initially not on Mendler's bingo card. In fact, her leap from Disney star to space CEO started because of what she deems an "accident."