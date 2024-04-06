The Tragic Truth About Josh Peck

Josh Peck has been in the public eye for two and half decades, over which time he has been able to transition from a lovable child star — always cast as the "fat, funny kid," in his words — to a versatile adult actor who can play both comedic leads as well as dramatic characters, which he illustrated with a small part in "Oppenheimer." Peck began his career doing stand-up, gaining enough notice that he was invited on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" when he only 10. His fame rose, at least amongst youngsters, when he was cast on "The Amanda Show" in 2000, and Peck made his feature film debut in "Snow Dogs" that same year. His career hit new heights when he and Drake Bell were given their own Nickelodeon show, "Drake & Josh," in 2004.

"Drake & Josh" ran for four seasons, and Peck's career looked promising when he was cast in "The Wackness" and "Drillbit Taylor" shortly thereafter. The next handful of years were rough, however, as the actor dealt with addiction issues and a worsening reputation, leading to a big acting dry spell. After getting sober and in need of income, Peck began to use social media to showcase his comedy skills. He eventually began booking more onscreen work and has subsequently starred in television series' such as "Grandfathered" and "Turner & Hooch," while maintaining his career as a voice actor and social media influencer. For the tragic truth about Josh Peck and his bumpy trajectory, keep reading.