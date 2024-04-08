The Untold Truth Of Bobbi Althoff

It took years for Joe Rogan to cultivate a mega audience for his podcast, while social media influencer Bobbi Althoff has managed to do so in a matter of months. Granted, Rogan rules the virtual mic-and-cam industry with a staggering 14.5 million followers, compared to the 1.23 million YouTube minions who signed up for Althoff's show, "The Really Good Podcast," which launched in 2023. But her clout spikes when lumping her 3.2 million Instagram disciples with her 7.4 million TikTok followers, making her the video streaming world's "it girl." Currently, Althoff's riding a Warholian wave triggered by a tsunami in the form of hip-hop star Drake, with whom she shared a hotel bed for one of her podcasts. That, and interviews with folks like Mark Cuban and Shaquille O'Neal helped her show's rookie season harvest enough of a sensation to score an iHeart Podcast award for Best Emerging Podcast.

That interview also spawned her share of detractors, who hinted at salacious speculation surrounding that exchange, while others deplored her deadpan, seemingly indifferent verbal cadence. "It's definitely hard having so many people have so many opinions about everything you do," Althoff shared with Rolling Stone. "I think a lot of people think I'm just this mean person who says mean things to people. That's why I'm trying to make sure people know there's a difference between the interviewer me, versus the real me." Even without pondering her persona in front of the mic, there's plenty of scuttlebutt surrounding Althoff to explore.