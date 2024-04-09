Violet Affleck's Voice Is A Dead Ringer For Mom Jennifer Garner & This Clip Proves It

Violet Affleck has people doing a double take, and it's not just because she looks exactly like her mom, Jennifer Garner — it's because she sounds just like her, too!

In early April, all of Ben Affleck and Garner's kids attended the funeral for the "13 Going on 30" actor's father. Just days prior, Garner revealed she'd suffered the immense loss after her father, William, died at age 85. She shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, but during the funeral service, it was time for her kids to honor their late grandfather. Each of Garner's kids took to the podium for a brief introduction to different religious proverbs.

Being the oldest of the Affleck bunch, Violet was the first to take the mic, but honestly, it could have been Garner for all we know. If you weren't watching the video, you would think it was the "Family Switch" actor because she sounds exactly like her mom. Violet began by saying, "Hello, I'm Violet Affleck. I'm reading verse six." She then read her proverb which said, "Through love and faithfulness, sin is atoned for through the fear of the Lord, evil is avoided." Violet's younger siblings, Fin Affleck, formerly know as Seraphina, and Samuel Affleck, followed their big sis, but people couldn't get over how much Violet sounds like her mom, and we all know that's not where the similarities end.