Disturbing Things Diddy's Former Bodyguards Have Said About Him

This article includes mentions of domestic violence and sexual grooming.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has faced a ton of unsavory allegations over the last several months, and in some instances, former bodyguards have been the ones to make some very bold claims. Gene Deal has been famously outspoken about his time working with the rapper, and another former guard, Roger Bonds has hinted at his experiences, too. The key takeaway? Some of what they were privy to was downright disturbing.

Given that Cassie Ventura's lawsuit against Combs marked the beginning of the investigation into the musician's conduct, it makes sense to start with Bonds' commentary. As some will know, Bonds was named in Ventura's November 2023 filing. One mention came in relation to an incident where Combs was alleged to have kicked Ventura in the head while they were in a car. As seen in court docs, Bonds had attempted to intervene.

For what it's worth, Bonds has since claimed on "The Danza Project" that he while didn't witness abuse first hand, he had stepped in to break up fights between the couple. However, asked if he'd witnessed a pattern of physical altercations with Combs and his partners, he agreed, and explained, "I definitely think he needs anger management." That said, Bonds added that Combs being surrounded by unflinching supporters meant getting that anger management wasn't likely.