Disturbing Things Diddy's Former Bodyguards Have Said About Him
This article includes mentions of domestic violence and sexual grooming.
Sean "Diddy" Combs has faced a ton of unsavory allegations over the last several months, and in some instances, former bodyguards have been the ones to make some very bold claims. Gene Deal has been famously outspoken about his time working with the rapper, and another former guard, Roger Bonds has hinted at his experiences, too. The key takeaway? Some of what they were privy to was downright disturbing.
Given that Cassie Ventura's lawsuit against Combs marked the beginning of the investigation into the musician's conduct, it makes sense to start with Bonds' commentary. As some will know, Bonds was named in Ventura's November 2023 filing. One mention came in relation to an incident where Combs was alleged to have kicked Ventura in the head while they were in a car. As seen in court docs, Bonds had attempted to intervene.
For what it's worth, Bonds has since claimed on "The Danza Project" that he while didn't witness abuse first hand, he had stepped in to break up fights between the couple. However, asked if he'd witnessed a pattern of physical altercations with Combs and his partners, he agreed, and explained, "I definitely think he needs anger management." That said, Bonds added that Combs being surrounded by unflinching supporters meant getting that anger management wasn't likely.
Roger Bonds claimed he was over covering for Diddy
In his interview on "The Danza Project," Roger Bonds said that he doesn't want to be brought into the situation between Sean Combs and Cassie Ventura. In fact, he's even said he wished he'd been given a heads up before the latter named him in her lawsuit against her ex. However, it is worth mentioning that he's also claimed he left the former's employ after being involved in too many things that didn't sit right with him.
Taking to Instagram in November 2023, Bonds claimed that while the story he'd given Combs (that he was quitting as his head of security because of his diabetes) was his way out, there was some truth to it. "In reality, it was I was sick — I was sick of you ... I was sick of everything that was going on around you. I was sick of having to cover up everything that you did. I was sick," he wrote (via Page Six).
As for what the former head of security was tasked with covering up, that's never been made clear. However, in his interview with "The Danza Project," Bonds claimed that he had been hesitant to speak out in situations he was uncomfortable with for fear of losing his job — particularly because he'd seen others fired for speaking out about far less serious issues.
Gene Deal claimed Cassie was exploited by Diddy
Roger Bonds may have said that he didn't want to be involved in the allegations against Sean Combs, but the same can't be said for another of the rapper's ex-employees. That would be the long-outspoken Gene Deal. Far from distancing himself, Deal has pointed to the power imbalance in Combs' and Ventura's relationship, and made it clear that he backs her all the way.
In an interview with "The Art of Dialogue," Deal made the particularly explosive claim that he believed Combs had groomed Ventura. Asked about Combs initially being seen by his now-ex-girlfriend as a mentor, Deal replied that he believed the rapper had never wanted to help further her career. "He was never a father figure ... He was [an] individual that preyed on this young girl, using her dreams, her talent, holding it hostage for his own benefit. He groomed her, he wasn't no father," he alleged.
In the same interview, Deal also rubbished the idea that Ventura had lied in her lawsuit. "She ain't lie in that thing! 'Cause if she would have lied, he would have fought her tooth and nail," he pointed out — likely referring to the fact that Combs had nipped Ventura's lawsuit in the bud with a speedy settlement, rather than go to trial.
Gene Deal has also addressed the concerns over Usher
Of course, Cassie Ventura isn't the only person to have brought a lawsuit against Sean Combs. In early 2024, producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones accused Combs of sexual misconduct, too. The suit also claimed that Combs had told Jones he'd slept with an unnamed singer — though many believed the details about the singer in question hinted at it being Usher. If that were true, if Usher had been of age, and if it were consensual, that shouldn't raise eyebrows. However, Gene Deal made a very big claim about the situation on "The Art of Dialogue."
In the interview, Deal said that he was only addressing the issue after seeing Usher praise Combs in his interview on "Club Shay Shay." Deal admitted had been frustrated by that. "How dare you say a man that groomed you ... you gon' give him a pass?" he asked.
It's worth noting that at the time of writing, Usher has not addressed Deal's claim, nor has he spoken about being mentioned in Jones' lawsuit. In fact, Usher has been quiet about all the allegations surrounding Combs. What's more, while he's previously joked about what he experienced while living with Combs as a teenager on "The Howard Stern Show," and even said he wouldn't allow his own kids to do the same, he never alluded to anything happening to him. As such, this is one very serious, as-yet-unproven allegation.
Gene Deal claimed Diddy tried to assault Kim Porter
Gene Deal started speaking about his ex-employer's conduct before Cassie Ventura's lawsuit — and in a separate "The Art of Dialogue" interview from October 2023, he alleged that on one occasion, Sean Combs had tried to physically assault his late ex, Kim Porter. In fact, Deal claimed that Combs had sustained very serious injuries as Porter fought back.
Asked his opinion on Combs' song, "Kim Porter," Deal claimed that he hadn't needed to write a song to remember her, because she'd left her mark on him while trying to stop an attack. "He wanted to, you know, put his hands on her in the wrong way. And Kim took one of those corkscrews and ripped his wrists up and hit [an] artery," he claimed. For that reason, he quipped, "If he ever tried to forget her, all he had to do is look at his wrists."
Again, it's not clear if there is any truth to the claims. After all, there are no news reports of Combs having an artery slashed — and given how serious an injury that is, that's surprising in itself. What's more, since Porter has passed away, she isn't here to confirm or deny Deal's statements.
Gene Deal has questioned Diddy's love for Kim
Gene Deal's revelation that Kim Porter had injured Sean Combs in an abusive encounter wasn't the only thing he had to say about the former pair. Au contraire, speaking to "The Art of Dialogue," he also shared that Combs had been very controlling of her throughout their on-and-off relationship.
One of the things Combs would do, Deal alleged, was make it impossible for her to be in relationships with anyone else. As for how he'd do that, Deal shared that he would arrive, then try to seduce his ex — even if she had someone else at the house. Deal added that because Combs would arrive with a full entourage of bodyguards, whoever she had over would be too intimidated to say anything about it. In light of that, Deal questioned whether Combs really loved Porter. In fact, in response to the interviewer asking if he thought Combs' comments after Porter's death showed he felt bad about any his actions, he quipped, "Coulda, woulda, shoulda. All that sh** look good for the media." Yikes.
As we've said, a lot of what Combs' ex-bodyguards have said remains unverified. Additionally, in a December 2023 Instagram post, the rapper denied any wrongdoing in a blanket statement. "I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth," he claimed. Even so, there's no denying the claims themselves are particularly disturbing. Time will tell if they can be proven correct, or whether Combs can debunk them.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).