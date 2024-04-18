The Truth Behind 50 Cent's Rumored Takeover Of Diddy's Ciroc Gig
Curtis James "50 Cent" Jackson III and Sean "Diddy" Combs' beef is a tale as old as time. The rappers' friendship, if you can even call it that, had been tumultuous at best, with the two barely seeing eye to eye since the 2000s. There's still no love lost between them to this day, and their relationship has been further complicated by the rumors that 50 Cent is taking over the Ciroc ambassadorship, a brand that Diddy had been associated with since 2007, just shortly after the spirits company Diageo cut its ties with him and rid him of part brand ownership.
These rumors can be traced back to gossip site Media Take Out, which claimed to have snagged insider information from a Diageo executive. Apparently, 50 Cent had been the company's choice to represent Ciroc from the get-go. "Back in 2007, 50 Cent was our initial top choice as brand ambassador," the executive purportedly said. "But Diddy came in and stole the deal away. Many in the company always thought that 50 would be the better fit." What's more, the executive also supposedly claimed that getting Diddy to do a bit of brand promotion was akin to "pulling teeth," unlike 50 Cent, who "promotes the brands he's with in every way."
Diageo is apparently trying to put together a deal that would pay the "In Da Club" rapper up to $100 million annually to be the new face of Ciroc. The kicker? There's reportedly no truth to any of these claims.
50 Cent won't be ambassador of Ciroc anytime soon
50 Cent wouldn't be stepping into Diddy's old shoes even if he wanted to as there's reportedly no offer from Diageo on the table. While he fanned the flames by sharing Media Take Out's speculative article on X, formerly Twitter, TMZ claimed that its "sources connected" to Ciroc don't even have the rapper on their shortlist of new ambassadors. In fact, there might not even be a shortlist at all! And even if there was a deal, it's unlikely that 50 Cent would consider it, given how he's focused on growing his own alcohol empire — he said it so himself. "I Own my brands I wouldn't be an ambassador for Ciroc, I haven't seen anybody drinking that s**t lately it's over. LOL," he said in another tweet before plugging his own brands, Branson Cognac and Le Chemin Du Roi
This isn't even the first time that 50 Cent dissed Ciroc publicly. When he was still in partnership with Effen vodka, Ciroc's direct competitor, he threw shade at the brand for being, in his opinion, subpar. "Puff's is not even vodka. It's grapes [and] says 'made with vodka,' you know what I'm saying?" he said in an appearance on the "Drink Champs" podcast. "[Effen] is made from wheat from Holland and distilled five times so it's a lot less sugar, it's the right way. And then later when you have a headache because you finished your full bottle of Ciroc... I told you I was smarter."
50 Cent and Diddy's beef lives on
Vodka-fueled rivalry aside, 50 Cent and Diddy's beef seems far from reaching its end. 50 Cent has continued blasting Diddy every chance he gets, and his tirade escalated further when the authorities went on to raid Diddy's home in connection to the sex trafficking allegations filed against him. "Now it's not Diddy do it, it's Diddy Done. They don't come like that unless they got a case," he tweeted. He also reacted to the claims that Diddy made shady payments to one of 50 Cent's exes, Daphne Joy, for sex work. "You moved a mile away in hopes of having another baby with me but I was busy," he penned in an Instagram post, which seems to be directed at his former lover. "So you moved back and then you started receiving money from Brother Love."
But while 50 Cent is one of Diddy's loudest critics, he's also one of the only few in Hollywood who has spoken out about his allegations. Many of Diddy's closest celeb friends have gone uncomfortably quiet. 50 Cent even went as far as to work on a documentary that discusses all the allegations swarming around Diddy. "This is gonna break records when this drop," he told fans in a tweet. And while the initial assumption is he's only doing it to get back at his archnemesis, the project is far from a profit-making venture. "Proceeds from this Documentary will go to victims of Sexual Assault and Rape," he said.