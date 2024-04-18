The Truth Behind 50 Cent's Rumored Takeover Of Diddy's Ciroc Gig

Curtis James "50 Cent" Jackson III and Sean "Diddy" Combs' beef is a tale as old as time. The rappers' friendship, if you can even call it that, had been tumultuous at best, with the two barely seeing eye to eye since the 2000s. There's still no love lost between them to this day, and their relationship has been further complicated by the rumors that 50 Cent is taking over the Ciroc ambassadorship, a brand that Diddy had been associated with since 2007, just shortly after the spirits company Diageo cut its ties with him and rid him of part brand ownership.

These rumors can be traced back to gossip site Media Take Out, which claimed to have snagged insider information from a Diageo executive. Apparently, 50 Cent had been the company's choice to represent Ciroc from the get-go. "Back in 2007, 50 Cent was our initial top choice as brand ambassador," the executive purportedly said. "But Diddy came in and stole the deal away. Many in the company always thought that 50 would be the better fit." What's more, the executive also supposedly claimed that getting Diddy to do a bit of brand promotion was akin to "pulling teeth," unlike 50 Cent, who "promotes the brands he's with in every way."

Diageo is apparently trying to put together a deal that would pay the "In Da Club" rapper up to $100 million annually to be the new face of Ciroc. The kicker? There's reportedly no truth to any of these claims.