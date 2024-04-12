The Tragic Truth About Jennifer Garner

Despite being one of Hollywood's most recognizable and successful stars, actor Jennifer Garner's life is far from perfect. Her high-profile marriage to Ben Affleck became the subject of tabloid gossip for several years, with the couple's divorce announcement in 2015 sparking a massive firestorm of rumors and speculation. Speaking to The Telegraph in 2013, the "13 Going on 30" star candidly revealed that she did not romanticize being famous, and hoped that her kids didn't want to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. "Why does everyone think they need to be a star?" she asked. "It's ridiculous. The celebrity culture is so silly and the fact that people grow up thinking that it's something to aspire to just seems wrong."

However, even though fame has impacted Garner's life, she's managed to push through. As well as raising three children alongside her ex-husband, she continues to build an impressive career as an actor, starring in TV shows like Apple TV+'s "The Last Thing He Told Me" and major films like 2022's "The Adam Project" and 2021's "Yes Day." But the journey has been anything but roses and sunshine.